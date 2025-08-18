7 hair loss remedies that seem to work like magic!

Pumpkin seed oil is packed with antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and zinc, all of which contribute to a healthy scalp and strong hair follicles. It may help block DHT, a hormone linked to hair loss. To use it, warm a tablespoon of pumpkin seed oil and gently massage it into your scalp. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes, or overnight, then shampoo as usual. Use it two to three times a week for best results. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock