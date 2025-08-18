7 hair loss remedies that seem to work like magic!

Green tea is full of antioxidants, including EGCG, which can help stimulate hair growth and prevent damage to hair follicles. It also helps reduce DHT levels, just like pumpkin see d oil. To use it, brew two green tea bags in one cup of hot water. Once it cools, pour the tea onto your scalp and hair. Massage gently and leave it on for 30–60 minutes before rinsing. Try this remedy two to three times per week. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock