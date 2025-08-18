7 hair loss remedies that seem to work like magic!

Hair loss does not have to be permanent or require pricey treatments. Know 7 home remedies that people swear by for thicker, healthier hair. From onion juice to rice water, know what to use and how!
Pumpkin seed oil is packed with antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and zinc, all of which contribute to a healthy scalp and strong hair follicles. It may help block DHT, a hormone linked to hair loss. To use it, warm a tablespoon of pumpkin seed oil and gently massage it into your scalp. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes, or overnight, then shampoo as usual. Use it two to three times a week for best results. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Not just for sunburn, aloe vera is a powerful natural remedy for scalp irritation and inflammation, which are often linked to hair thinning. It also helps balance your scalp’s pH and removes excess oil. To use it, scoop out the gel from a fresh aloe vera leaf and apply it directly to your scalp. Let it sit for 30–45 minutes before rinsing with a mild shampoo. Use it 2-3 times a week to get healthy hair. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Onion juice is rich in sulfur, which helps improve blood circulation to hair follicles, supports keratin production, and reduces inflammation. This can prevent hair loss and encourage new hair growth. To use it, blend or grate one onion and strain the juice. Apply it directly to your scalp using a cotton pad or your fingertips. Let it sit for 20–30 minutes, then wash thoroughly with shampoo. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Green tea is full of antioxidants, including EGCG, which can help stimulate hair growth and prevent damage to hair follicles. It also helps reduce DHT levels, just like pumpkin seed oil. To use it, brew two green tea bags in one cup of hot water. Once it cools, pour the tea onto your scalp and hair. Massage gently and leave it on for 30–60 minutes before rinsing. Try this remedy two to three times per week. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Eggs are loaded with protein and biotin, two key ingredients your hair needs to grow strong and healthy. This home remedy strengthens the hair shaft and adds natural shine. Crack one or two eggs into a bowl, mix them well, and apply the mixture from roots to ends. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave the mask on for 20–30 minutes. Rinse with cool water and shampoo as usual. Use this once a week for stronger strands. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fenugreek, or methi, seeds are high in protein and nicotinic acid, both of which help prevent hair thinning and stimulate growth. They also help improve scalp health and reduce dandruff. How to use it? Soak 2–3 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds overnight in water. In the morning, blend them into a smooth paste. Apply it to your scalp and hair, leave it on for 30–45 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Rice water is rich in amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that can strengthen the hair shaft, promote growth, and improve texture. To use it, rinse half a cup of uncooked rice to remove dirt. Soak the rice in 2–3 cups of water for 30 minutes, then strain the water. Apply the rice water to hair and scalp, leave it on for 20 minutes, and rinse thoroughly. Use it once or twice a week for soft hair. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock