6 gluten-free recipes that are diabetes-friendly

Poha is a popular and healthy gluten-free breakfast. It is made using flattened rice, which is soaked in water for a few minutes and then drained. To prepare, heat a little oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped onions, and green chili. After they cook for a bit, add turmeric and the soaked poha. Stir everything together and cook for a few minutes. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice. You can also add roasted peanuts for some crunch and extra flavor. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock