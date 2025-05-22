6 gluten-free recipes that are diabetes-friendly

Living with diabetes can be challenging, especially when it comes to choosing the right foods. Eating healthy, low-carb, and gluten-free meals can help manage blood sugar and improve digestion. Try these 6 tasty gluten-free recipes to reap these benefits.
Gluten is a type of protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. A gluten-free diet means avoiding these grains and eating foods like rice, millet, fruits, vegetables, and lentils. This diet is helpful for people with celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, or digestive issues. It can also reduce bloating and improve gut health. Some people with diabetes choose gluten-free foods to avoid processed carbs and support blood sugar control. Eating gluten-free is safe and beneficial to overall well-being. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
A savoury Indian pancake made from besan (gram flour), this dish is high in protein and offers several health benefits. To prepare, mix besan with finely chopped onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, a pinch of salt, turmeric, and cumin, adding enough water to form a smooth batter. Heat a non-stick pan, pour batter, and spread it into a pancake shape. Cook on both sides until golden brown and serve hot with mint chutney or curd. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Poha is a popular and healthy gluten-free breakfast. It is made using flattened rice, which is soaked in water for a few minutes and then drained. To prepare, heat a little oil ina pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped onions, and green chili. After they cook for a bit, add turmeric and the soaked poha. Stir everything together and cook for a few minutes. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice. You can also add roasted peanuts for some crunch and extra flavor. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein, and they are great for blood sugar control. For a healthy dessert or breakfast, soak chia seeds in unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk overnight. Add a pinch of cardamom, chopped nuts, and a few drops of stevia or a small piece of dates for sweetness. It is cooling, satisfying, and a great option for those with a sweet tooth who need to manage their sugar intake. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This refreshing salad combines cooked quinoa and boiled chickpeas with chopped cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and bell pepper. Tossed in a dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, salt, andpepper, it is garnished with fresh mint or parsley. This salad is light yet protein-rich. You can either enjoy it hot or cold. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
It is a tasty and healthy gluten-free breakfast. To make it, blend a ripe banana with gluten-free oats, one egg (or flaxseed if you do not eat eggs), and a little cinnamon. This makes a smooth batter. Cook it on a hot non-stick pan like a regular pancake until both sides turn golden brown. You can serve the pancake with fresh fruits or a small drizzle of honey for extra sweetness. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Sabudana khichdi is a gluten-free dish often eaten during fasts. To make it, soak sabudana (tapioca pearl) for a few hours until they become soft. In a pan, heat some oil and add cumin seeds, chopped green chili, peanuts, and small pieces of boiled potato. Then add the soaked sabudana and cook everything together until the sabudana turns soft and clear. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice for a little tangy taste. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock