Best fruits for diabetes: 9 options to manage blood sugar levels naturally

Jamun is one of the best summer fruits for people with diabetes. It has a low glycemic index (GI) and contains jamboline, a compound that helps slow down the conversion of starch i nto sugar. This means steady blood sugar levels and fewer spikes after meals. Its high fiber content also supports better digestion and helps manage insulin sensitivity. Plus, jamun seeds are known to further aid in controlling blood sugar when powdered and consumed moderately. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock