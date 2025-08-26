7 foods to reduce high uric acid naturally if you have gout

High uric acid levels can lead to several health problems, like gout, a painful form of arthritis, kidney stones, and chronic diseases such as heart disease. Try these 7 foods to reduce uric acid and avoid side effects.
Bananas are gentle on the stomach and packed with potassium, which helps the body flush out sodium and reduce uric acid levels. As per a study published in Nutrients, bananas are also low in purines, the compounds that lead to uric acid buildup, making them a safe fruit choice for gout patients. Eating a banana daily can support kidney function and promote uric acid excretion, while also giving you a quick energy boost. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
An apple a day truly helps keep gout at bay. Apples contain malic acid, which helps neutralise uric acid in the blood. They are also rich in fibre and antioxidants, supporting overall health while preventing inflammation. Adding apples to your regular diet is a simple way to fight uric acid. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Yes, your morning cup of coffee might actually help! Moderate coffee consumption can reduce the risk of gout by lowering uric acid levels. Coffee contains antioxidants and compounds that improve insulin sensitivity, which indirectly helps the body manage uric acid more efficiently. Just remember that too much caffeine can cause other issues, so one to two cups a day is ideal. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cherries are one of the most powerful foods against gout. Rich in anthocyanins, natural compounds with anti-inflammatory properties, cherries help reduce uric acid levels and prevent crystal formation in the joints. Regular consumption, whether fresh, dried, or as unsweetened juice, has been linked to fewer gout flare-ups. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Green tea is another drink that supports uric acid management. Packed with catechins, a type of antioxidant, it reduces inflammation and helps the kidneys function more efficiently. Unlike sugary beverages, green tea hydrates the body and prevents uric acid buildup. A warm cup in the morning or afternoon can be a soothing, gout-friendly ritual. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are excellent choices for those with gout. These fruits are high in vitamin C, which has been shown to help lower uric acid levels in the blood. Vitamin C supports kidney function and promotes the excretion of uric acid, making citrus fruits both refreshing and therapeutic. Adding a glass of lemon water to your day is a simple way to support gout management. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Almonds, walnuts, and cashews are healthy snacks that provide protein and good fats without raising uric acid levels. They are also rich in fibre and antioxidants, which reduce inflammation and support overall joint health. However, it is important to eat them in moderation, as they are calorie-dense. A small handful of nuts daily can be beneficial. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock