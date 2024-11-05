7 foods to redeuce cholesterol levels

Start your day with a bowl of oatmeal is a simple and effective way to manage high cholesterol levels. Oats are rich in soluble fibre called beta-glucan, a type of fibre that binds to cholesterol in the digestive tract and helps eliminate it from the body. It is also packed with antioxidants that is known to reduce inflammation and relax arteries, improving overall heart health. Oats are also beneficial for people with diabetes and those who are trying to lose weight. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock