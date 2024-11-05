7 foods to redeuce cholesterol levels

Cholesterol is a type of fat in your blood. While your body needs some cholesterol to function properly, having too much can increase your risk of heart disease such as heart attack and stroke. Here are 7 foods to lower cholesterol and improve heart health.
Start your day with a bowl of oatmeal is a simple and effective way to manage high cholesterol levels. Oats are rich in soluble fibre called beta-glucan, a type of fibre that bindsto cholesterol in the digestive tract and helps eliminate it from the body. It is also packed with antioxidants that is known to reduce inflammation and relax arteries, improving overall heart health. Oats are also beneficial for people with diabetes and those who are trying to lose weight. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to reduce triglyceride levels in the blood, lower inflammation, and improve overall heart health. Omega-3s can also increase HDL (good) cholesterol, which helps remove excess cholesterol from the bloodstream. Aim to include fatty fish in your diet at least two to three times a week. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Nuts are heart-healthy snacks that can help reduce cholesterol levels. Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, in particular, have been shown to lower LDL cholesterol and improve blood vessel health. They are high in unsaturated fats, fibre, and plant sterols, which all work together to reduce cholesterol. Just keep portion sizes in mind, as nuts are calorie-dense. A small handful (about 1 ounce) a day is plenty to reap the heart benefits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
They are excellent sources of soluble fibre, which is essential for lowering LDL cholesterol. They also contain plant-based protein and can be used as a healthy alternative to meat. Regular consumption of beans, lentils, chickpeas, and peas has been linked to lower cholesterol levels and improved heart health. Incorporating them into soups, stews, and salads can be an easy way to get your cholesterol levels on track. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil, is a staple of the Mediterranean diet and has long been associated with good heart health. It is rich in monounsaturated fats, which help lower LDL cholesterol and improve overall cholesterol balance. The antioxidants in olive oil, such as polyphenols, also provide anti-inflammatory benefits, further supporting heart health. Use olive oil in salad dressings, cooking, or drizzling over vegetables to manage cholesterol levels. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Avocados are a powerhouse when it comes to heart health. They are rich in monounsaturated fats, which can lower LDL cholesterol while raising HDL cholesterol. In addition, they area good source of fibre, which helps reduce cholesterol levels by promoting its excretion. You can include avocados in toast, smoothie, quinoa salad, etc. If you simply enjoy the taste of avocadoes, you can also eat it directly with some black pepper. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Both apples and pears are rich in pectin, a type of soluble fibre that lowers LDL cholesterol. The high fibre content of these fruits helps prevent cholesterol from being absorbedinto the bloodstream. Additionally, apples and pears are full of antioxidants, which can further support heart health by reducing inflammation. Eating one or two apples or pears a day can be a simple and tasty way to reduce your cholesterol levels. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock