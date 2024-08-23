Constipation: 7 foods to regulate bowel movements

High-fibre fruits are a delicious way to keep your bowels moving. Fibre adds bulk to your stool, which can help prevent digestive issues such as constipation and promote smooth dig estion. Apples, pears, bananas, kiwis, berries, and prunes are some foods that are not only rich in fibre but also packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Prunes are one of the most beneficial foods known for their natural laxative effect, which can help reduce digestive issues. Try to eat these fruits with their skin whenever possible, as the skin contains additional fibre. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock