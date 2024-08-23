Constipation: 7 foods to regulate bowel movements

Regular bowel movement is key to having a healthy digestive system. While it may vary for everyone, having a bowel movement daily or several times a week is crucial. If you have been facing issues and experiencing problems such as constipation, here are 7 foods to promote regular bowel movements.
Probiotics are like the friendly bacteria your gut needs to run everything smoothly. Foods like yoghurt and kefir are packed with these beneficial microbes that can promote healthydigestion and reduce the risk of constipation. If you are a fan of tangy flavours, sauerkraut is another great option. It is a fermented cabbage rich in probiotics, helping to keep your digestive system running smoothly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
High-fibre fruits are a delicious way to keep your bowels moving. Fibre adds bulk to your stool, which can help prevent digestive issues such as constipation and promote smooth digestion. Apples, pears, bananas, kiwis, berries, and prunes are some foods that are not only rich in fibre but also packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Prunes are one of the most beneficial foods known for their natural laxative effect, which can help reduce digestive issues. Try to eat these fruits with their skin whenever possible, as the skin contains additional fibre. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
They are not just good for your heart but they are also great for digestion. Healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, can help lubricate the digestive tract and ease the passage of stool. These fats also provide essential fatty acids that support overall health. Just be mindful of portion sizes, as fats are calorie-dense and can result in weight gain. However, consuming a moderate amount of these healthy fats in your meals can contribute to better digestion. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Vegetables are a great way to boost your regular dietary fibre, vitamins, and mineral intake and support digestive health. These nutrients in veggies help bulk up your stool and keep your digestive system functioning smoothly. Leafy greens such as spinach and kale, cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and Brussels sprouts, and root vegetables such as carrots and beets are all hydrating and a great option to promote healthy digestion. Aim to fill your half plate with these veggies. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Legumes, such as beans, lentils, and chickpeas, are fantastic for promoting healthy digestion. They are packed with fibre, which helps add bulk to your stool and regularise your bowel movements. Plus, they are filling and can help maintain steady blood sugar levels. Add legumes to your soups, stews, or salads to boost your fibre intake and support digestive health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Chia seeds might be small, but they are packed with benefits for digestion. They are rich in soluble fibre, which absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance that helps soften stool. Drinking just a tablespoon of chia seeds soaked in water can make a big difference. You can also sprinkle them on yoghurt, mix them into smoothies, or add them to oatmeal to incorporate chia seeds into your daily routine for an extra fibre boost. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Oatmeal is another comforting, fibre-rich food that supports regular bowel movements. It contains soluble fibre, specifically beta-glucan, which helps to regulate digestion and maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Oatmeal can be a great breakfast option, as it is easy to prepare and can kickstart your digestive system to work efficiently in the morning. You can add fruits, nuts, or seeds to add more nutrients to your oatmeal bowl. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock