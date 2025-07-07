Fatty liver? 7 foods to detox liver naturally

You must drink coffee to feel energized in the morning, but did you know it is also good for your liver? Coffee is packed with antioxidants and other compounds that reduce inflammation. A review published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics found that drinking coffee lowers the risk of cirrhosis, a serious form of permanent liver damage, especially in people with chronic liver disease. Consume only 1-2 cups a day with minimum or no sugar. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock