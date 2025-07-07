Fatty liver? 7 foods to detox liver naturally

Foods rich in fibre and antioxidants can help detoxify your liver. They can help remove toxins, break down fats, and support smooth liver function. So, be sure to include these foods to detox liver in your daily diet.
Beetroot is rich in fibre, iron, folate, and antioxidants that help fight inflammation and protect liver cells from damage. A 2023 study published in Frontiers in Nutrition found that 180 people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) saw a reduction in excess liver fat and improved liver health. These people drank beetroot juice while following a Mediterranean diet for 12 weeks. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cruciferous vegetables include broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, and Brussels sprouts. They are famous for their fibre, vitamin C, and unique plant compounds that may help thebody flush out harmful toxins. Due to their nutritious profile, these veggies can help protect your liver against inflammation and other diseases. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fruits such as grapefruit, berries, grapes, apples, citrus fruits, and pomegranates are great for your liver too. They are packed with antioxidants, fibre, and other essential nutrients, which can help lower inflammation and protect liver cells. Citrus fruits are especially helpful in detoxification by boosting enzyme activity in the liver. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
You must drink coffee to feel energized in the morning, but did you know it is also good for your liver? Coffee is packed with antioxidants and other compounds that reduce inflammation. A review published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics found that drinking coffee lowers the risk of cirrhosis, a serious form of permanent liver damage, especially in people with chronic liver disease. Consume only 1-2 cups a day with minimum or no sugar. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Oats are a healthy whole grain loaded with fibre, especially a type called beta-glucans. Beta-glucans help reduce the amount of fat stored in the liver, lower inflammation, and boost your immunity. Choose whole oats instead of instant flavored packets for the best benefits. Also, add nuts or fruits for extra flavour and nutrition. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats help reduce inflammation and may lower the risk of heart disease, too. A study published in Gastroenterology Research and Practice found that omega-3s helped lower liver fat and triglycerides in people with NAFLD or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Try to include fatty fish in your meals twice a week. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Natural herbs like aloe vera, neem, and amla (Indian gooseberry) have long been used to support liver health. Aloe vera juice may help flush out toxins, neem can fight harmful bacteria, and amla is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that protect liver cells. Spices like garlic and turmeric are also helpful. Garlic has sulfur compounds that activate detox enzymes, while curcumin present in turmeric can reduce inflammation and help repair liver tissue.
Green tea is famous for its antioxidants called catechins. These antioxidants help reduce liver fat, lower inflammation, and may even improve enzyme levels. Drinking green tea regularly can support your liver and protect it against fatty liver disease. Try to choose fresh-brewed green tea instead of sweetened bottled ones to get the full benefits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Olive oil is well-known for its heart health benefits, but it is good for your liver, too. It contains healthy fats that reduce inflammation and support liver function. According to a 2018 study, following a Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil may lower the risk of fatty liver, especially in older adults. You can drizzle olive oil on salads or simply use it for cooking. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock