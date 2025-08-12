8 foods to avoid if you have fatty liver disease
If you have been diagnosed with fatty liver disease, paying attention to what you eat and avoid is important. Certain foods can worsen fat buildup, strain your liver, and accelerate inflammation. Here are 8 foods to avoid with fatty liver disease.
Refined sugar
When it comes to your liver, refined sugar is particularly harmful. Foods like candies, cookies, cakes, and sugary cereals spike your blood sugar and lead to insulin resistance, a major contributor to fatty liver. The liver turns excess sugar into fat, which may increase the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Instead of sweets, opt for fresh fruits in moderation. They contain fibre and natural sugars that do not affect your liver health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fried foods
Crispy fries, fried chicken, and chips may be delicious, but they are loaded with unhealthy fats. These trans fats and saturated fats not only increase the fat stored in your liver but also contribute to inflammation. When consumed in excess, it can even result in increased cholesterol levels, affecting heart health. Try baking, grilling, or air frying your food instead. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Salt
A pinch of salt may not be a problem, but most people consume far more than the recommended amount, often without realizing it. Too much sodium can lead to water retention, increased blood pressure, and stress on your liver. Processed and packaged foods are usually the main culprits. Cooking at home and seasoning with herbs, lemon juice, or spices instead of salt can go a long way in protecting your liver. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Processed wheat flour
White bread, pasta, pancakes, and pastries may be staples in many diets, but they are made from refined flour, which behaves a lot like sugar in the body. It digests quickly, spikes your blood sugar, and contributes to fat accumulation in the liver. Processed wheat is often stripped of fibre and nutrients, offering little value. Choose whole grain options like oats, brown rice, quinoa, or whole wheat bread instead, they digest more slowly and are much more liver-friendly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Red meat
Red meat, especially fatty cuts like ribs, burgers, and sausages, is high in saturated fats that promote fat buildup in the liver. Research shows that high consumption of red meat is associated with an increased risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). If you are a meat lover, try swapping red meat for lean proteins like fish, skinless chicken, or plant-based options such as beans, lentils, or tofu. Your liver and heart health will stay on track. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Alcohol
This one is non-negotiable. Whether you are dealing with alcoholic or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol only makes things worse. Even moderate drinking can inflame your liver and speed up liver damage. Avoid alcohol completely to reduce the risk of liver diseases. Instead, you may try non-alcoholic alternatives like sparkling water with lime, kombucha, or mocktails made with herbs and unsweetened ingredients. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Sugary drinks
Sugary drinks like soda, sweetened fruit juices, energy drinks, and even flavoured syrups are some of the harmful foods. They are packed with liquid sugar that gets absorbed rapidly, promoting insulin spikes and fat buildup in the liver. Water, infused water with cucumber or mint, and unsweetened herbal teas are great alternatives. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Refined grains
Steer clear of refined grains like white rice, white bread, and regular pasta. Like sugary drinks, these quickly break down into glucose and are stored as fat in the liver. Choose whole grains like brown rice, barley, oats, and whole wheat pasta to support a slower, healthier digestion process, reduce fat accumulation and maintain blood sugar levels for liver health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock