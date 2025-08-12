8 foods to avoid if you have fatty liver disease

White bread, pasta, pancakes, and pastries may be staples in many diets, but they are made from refined flour, which behaves a lot like sugar in the body. It digests quickly, spikes your blood sugar, and contributes to fat accumulation in the liver. Processed wheat is often stripped of fibre and nutrients, offering little value. Choose whole grain options like oats, brown rice, quinoa, or whole wheat bread instead, they digest more slowly and are much more liver-friendly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock