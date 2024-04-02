Boost your energy levels with these 7 foods

Breakfast is the first and very important meal of the day. Consuming whole grains such as oatmeal, brown rice, or quinoa in breakfast can provide a steady release of energy that wi ll last you the whole day. These complex carbohydrates digest slowly, preventing spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels. Additionally, they are rich in fibre, which helps promote better digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer, avoiding mid-morning slumps. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock