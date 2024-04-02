Boost your energy levels with these 7 foods

Feeling sluggish or tired throughout the day is often an outcome of poor lifestyle choices, and eating the wrong food is one of the top mistakes. Here are 7 healthy foods for energy to help combat lethargy.
Breakfast is the first and very important meal of the day. Consuming whole grains such as oatmeal, brown rice, or quinoa in breakfast can provide a steady release of energy that will last you the whole day. These complex carbohydrates digest slowly, preventing spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels. Additionally, they are rich in fibre, which helps promote better digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer, avoiding mid-morning slumps. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
While caffeine can provide a sudden energy boost, relying on it completely can lead to crashes later in the day. Instead, choose non-caffeinated beverages such as black tea or green tea. These healthy beverages contain small amounts of caffeine along with antioxidants that can help you feel fresh and energetic, preventing fatigue. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Including a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables in your daily diet ensures you receive a diverse range of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These nutrients helpsupport your body's energy production process and combat oxidative stress, which can contribute to feelings of fatigue. Not only this, fruits and vegetables also promote overall well-being. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth, but it also plays a crucial role in maintaining energy levels. Packed with amino acids, protein-rich foods support neurotransmitter function, promoting alertness and focus. You may consume these high-protein foods, chicken, fish, tofu eggs, lentils, legumes, milk, and dairy products. They can also keep you feeling full and satisfied, supporting a healthy body weight. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
A healthy gut is essential for overall well-being, including maintaining energy levels. Probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables help maintain a diverse and balanced gut microbiome, which is crucial for optimal digestion and nutrient absorption. By supporting gut health, probiotics can indirectly boost energy levels and alleviate feelings of fatigue. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Instead of reaching for deep-fried or sugary snacks that can lead to energy crashes, choose nutritious alternatives such as mixed berries, carrots, nuts, and seeds. These snacks provide a combination of fibre, healthy fats, and antioxidants that keep your energy levels stable throughout the day. Additionally, they offer a satisfying crunch or sweetness without the negative effects of processed snacks. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in regulating mood and energy levels. Certain foods can help boost serotonin production in the brain, helping you feel fresh and charged up. Incorporate foods such as turkey, chicken, eggs, cheese, salmon, nuts, seeds, and pineapple into your diet to boost your serotonin levels. Additionally, complex carbohydrates such as whole grains and legumes can also enhance serotonin production. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock