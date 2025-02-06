7 delicious fibre-rich snacks for weight loss
Craving snacks but don't want to compromise with health? Try these 7 fibre-rich snacks that are not only delicious but can curb hunger, making them a perfect addition to any weight loss diet!
Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and probiotics, which are great for your gut health. When you top it with fresh berries like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries, you get an extra boost of fibre. Berries are packed with antioxidants and fiber, making this snack both tasty and filling. Plus, it is quick and easy to prepare, perfect for those busy days. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock
Avocados are creamy and full of healthy fats, while chickpeas add a nice crunch and are packed with fibre. Together, they make a wonderful combo that will keep you satisfied. Just toss some mashed avocado with chickpeas, add a squeeze of lemon, sprinkle a bit of salt, and maybe some herbs or spices for added flavour. This salad is not only filling but also full of essential nutrients, making it a great weight-loss snack. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock
If you are on the hunt for a crunchy, savoury snack that is not only delicious but also good for you, roasted chickpeas are a perfect choice. Chickpeas are packed with fibre and protein, making them super filling and a great option for weight loss. Not only this, they are also loaded with other essential nutrients like folate, iron, and magnesium that can support your overall health and help support energy levels. So snack it guilt-free. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock
Hummus, made from chickpeas, is high in fibre and healthy fats, making it a filling option. Pair it with crunchy veggie sticks like carrots, cucumber, or celery for a boost of fibre and vitamins. This combo is low in calories but packed with nutrients, helping you stay satisfied and energised throughout the day. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock
Quinoa and black bean salad is a tasty, fibre-packed snack that is both filling and nutritious. Quinoa, a whole grain, provides protein and fibre, while black beans are rich in fibre and essential nutrients. Toss them together with some fresh veggies, like corn and bell peppers, and dress it with a little lime and olive oil. This salad is not only satisfying but also a great option for weight loss. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock
Kale is loaded with fibre and antioxidants, and when you bake it with a bit of olive oil and salt, it turns into a crispy, guilt-free snack. To make kale chips, simply toss kale leaves with olive oil, salt, and your favorite seasonings, then bake them until crispy. They are low in calories, high in fibre, and offer a delicious alternative to traditional chips. Kale chips are a tasty, nutritious snack that helps keep you full and satisfied. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock
Edamame, or young soybeans, are a great source of fibre and protein, and when roasted, they make a crunchy and satisfying snack. To make them, simply toss edamame with olive oil, salt, and your favourite spices, then roast in the oven until crispy. This snack is not only delicious but also helps curb hunger and keep you full longer, promoting weight loss. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock