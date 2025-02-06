7 delicious fibre-rich snacks for weight loss

If you are on the hunt for a crunchy, savoury snack that is not only delicious but also good for you, roasted chickpeas are a perfect choice. Chickpeas are packed with fibre and pr otein, making them super filling and a great option for weight loss. Not only this, they are also loaded with other essential nutrients like folate, iron, and magnesium that can support your overall health and help support energy levels. So snack it guilt-free. Image Courtesy: Adobe Stock