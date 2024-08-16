8 fibre-rich foods for weight loss

Weight loss has a lot to do with what you eat, and fibre-rich foods can benefit you. It not only soothes an upset stomach but also helps shed extra kilos. Here are 8 best fibre-rich foods for weight loss that can help improve overall health!
Yes, fibre promotes a feeling of fullness and reduces overall calorie intake by slowing down digestion, which helps control appetite. High-fibre foods take longer to digest, thus keeping you satiated for a longer time. Additionally, fibre helps regulate blood sugar levels, preventing the sudden spikes and crashes that can lead to overeating. By incorporating fibre-rich foods into your diet, you can manage hunger more effectively and support sustainable weight loss. Check out the 8 best high-fibre foods to lose weight! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Colourful berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, are not only delicious but also packed with fibre. A cup of berries can offer 3–8 grams of fibre that can improve your digestion and keep you feeling full longer, helping in weight loss. What's more? Berries are also low in calories and high in antioxidants, which can combat inflammation and improve overall health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This green, flower-like vegetable is one of the best high-fibre foods, containing 2.6g of fibre per 100g and only 55 calories. It is also a powerhouse of other essential nutrientssuch as vitamins C and K, potassium, protein, and iron—all of which can support your weight loss goal. If you add broccoli to your daily diet, it can also support digestion, curb hunger, and help you stay full for longer. One more thing to note here is that broccoli is also a low-calorie vegetable. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Chia seeds are a powerful source of fibre, containing about 34.4g of fibre per 100g. These tiny seeds swell up when soaked in liquid, creating a gel-like texture that helps keep you feeling full and satisfied. They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and various minerals, which can support digestion, heart health and control blood sugar. Enjoy these seeds by adding them to your smoothie or yogurt, or use them to make chia pudding. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This leafy green vegetable is a high-fibre and low-calorie superfood. A cup of cooked spinach offers about 4 grams of fibre and is loaded with essential nutrients such as vitaminsA and C, iron, and calcium. Its fibre helps regulate digestion and maintain appetite. You can enjoy spinach in salads, smoothies, meals, and various other dishes to help with weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Almonds are not only a satisfying snack but also a great source of fibre, providing about 13 grams of fibre per 100 grams. They are rich in healthy fats, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals, making them a nutritious choice for weight management. The fibre and protein content in almonds can help curb hunger and prevent overeating. Make sure you are not overeating, as this may make it difficult to lose weight. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Flaxseeds are another excellent source of fibre. 100 grams of fibre contains about 26.1 grams of fibre. They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, which have antioxidant properties, making them great for improving heart health. The high fibre content in flaxseeds improves digestion and promotes feelings of fullness. These can be a good addition to salads and soups. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Barley is a whole grain that is high in soluble fibre, with about 15.6 grams of fibre per 100 grams. This type of fibre helps lower cholesterol levels and regulate blood sugar, contributing to a steady appetite and better weight management. Barley also provides essential nutrients like vitamins B and E, iron, and magnesium. Its hearty texture and nutty flavour make it a great ingredient in soups, stews, and salads, making it a healthy addition to a weight-loss diet. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Quinoa, a whole grain, is a nutrient-dense food with about 14.6 grams of fibre per 100 grams. It is also a complete protein, providing all nine essential amino acids, which supportmuscle health and satiety. The high fibre content helps in digestion and helps maintain steady energy levels, preventing hunger pangs. To enjoy these benefits, eat quinoa in your breakfast, especially to kickstart your day with fibre content. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock