Diabetes diet: 7 high-fibre foods to lower blood sugar levels

Dietary fibre is a well-known nutrient that supports digestive health and weight loss! Not only this, it is also beneficial for people with diabetes. So, what are you waiting for? Add these 7 high-fibre foods for diabetes into your diet now.
Found in plant-based foods, fibre is a type of carbohydrate that the body cannot digest, which helps to slow the rise in blood sugar levels after meals. There are two main types offibre: soluble and insoluble, both of which provide substantial benefits. A 2018 review published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine noted that higher fibre intake can lower fasting blood glucose levels. The American Diabetes Association recommends that adults over 18 consume between 22-35 grams of fibre daily. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Avocados are not only delicious but also packed with healthy fats and fibre. An 100 grams (g) of avocado contains about 6.7 grams of fibre. The monounsaturated fats in avocados canimprove heart health and support better insulin sensitivity. Their creamy texture makes them a versatile ingredient that you can enjoy in salads, smoothies, or as a spread on whole-grain toast. Additionally, their low sugar content makes them an ideal choice for those managing their blood sugar levels. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Lentils are a powerhouse of nutrition, providing about 7.9 gram of fibre per 100 gram of cooked cup. In addition to fibre, lentils also have low glycemic index (GI), making it great for managing blood sugar levels. Apart from this, lentils are low in calories and fats and offers other essential nutrients such as protein, iron and folate--all of which makes them great for people with diabetes. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Peas are not only a delightful addition to many dishes but also a fantastic source of fibre. One cup of cooked peas contains around 8.8 grams of fibre. They are rich in vitamins A,C, and K, and their natural sweetness can enhance the flavour of various meals. You can incorporate peas into stir-fries, pasta dishes, or simply steam them as a side. The fibre in peas helps slow digestion, which is beneficial for blood sugar management. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Broccoli is a nutritional powerhouse, providing about 2.2 g of fibre per cup (90 g) of raw broccoli. This cruciferous vegetable is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants thatpromote overall health. The high fibre content in broccoli aids in digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. You can enjoy broccoli steamed, roasted, or added to salads. Its low calorie count also makes it a great choice for those looking to manage their weight alongside diabetes. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, are not only delicious but also high in fibre and low in sugar. For instance, 100 grams of raspberries contains about 6.5 grams of fibre. Berries are packed with antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and improve overall health. They make a great snack, can be added to smoothies, or used as a topping for oatmeal or yoghurt. Their natural sweetness provides a satisfying treat without spiking blood sugar levels. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Pears are a delicious, fibre-rich fruit, offering about 6 grams of fibre per medium-sized pear. They are also a good source of vitamin C and potassium. Pears can be enjoyed raw orsliced into salads. Their high fibre content helps promote feelings of fullness, which can aid in weight management—a key factor in managing diabetes. Eating pears with the skin on maximises their fibre content, so be sure to enjoy them unpeeled when possible. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Both barley and oatmeal are excellent sources of soluble fibre, which can help lower cholesterol levels and improve blood sugar control. A cup of cooked barley provides about 6 grams of fibre, while a serving of oatmeal (about half a cup) has around 4 grams. These grains can be enjoyed as a hearty breakfast or added to soups and salads. The soluble fibre in these foods slows the absorption of glucose, making them particularly beneficial for people with diabetes. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock