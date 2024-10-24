Diabetes diet: 7 high-fibre foods to lower blood sugar levels

Peas are not only a delightful addition to many dishes but also a fantastic source of fibre. One cup of cooked peas contains around 8.8 grams of fibre. They are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, and their natural sweetness can enhance the flavour of various meals. You can incorporate peas into stir-fries, pasta dishes, or simply steam them as a side. The fibre in peas helps slow digestion, which is beneficial for blood sugar management. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock