7 frequently asked questions about HMPV infection

Currently, there is no vaccine available for hMPV. Researchers are working on developing a vaccine, but as of now, following preventive measures is crucial in order to reduce the exposure to infection. But this does not mean it cannot be managed. The symptoms of hMPV can be managed and treated with supportive care such as rest, hydration and over-the-counter medications. In severe cases, hospitalization may be required for oxygen therapy or other supportive treatment. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock