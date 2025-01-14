7 frequently asked questions about HMPV infection
Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is lesser-known but can lead to serious respiratory complications such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis. Are you curious about how it spreads, its symptoms, and prevention tips? Here are answers to frequently asked questions about hMPV.
Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a respiratory virus that causes infections in the lungs and airways. It is similar to other respiratory viruses such as the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Common symptoms include a cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, fever, sore throat, and difficulty breathing. In more severe cases, hMPV can lead to wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. Symptoms usually appear 4 to 6 days after exposure and can last for about 1-2 weeks, though some individuals may experience symptoms like a cough for a longer duration. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
HMPV is transmitted primarily through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also spread through direct contact with contaminated surfaces or objects, followed by touching the mouth, nose, or eyes. While this virus is not contagious, it can spread widely in crowded environments such as schools, daycare centers, and hospitals. Remember, individuals with no symptoms can also spread the virus, contributing to its rapid transmission. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
While hMPV can affect individuals of all ages, young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable. Children under 5 years old, particularly infants, are at higher risk for severe respiratory illnesses like bronchiolitis or pneumonia caused by hMPV. Older adults, especially those with chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma or COPD, may also face more severe symptoms. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Yes, hMPV can lead to severe respiratory illnesses, especially in vulnerable populations. In infants and young children, it can cause bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the small airways in the lungs, or pneumonia, a potentially life-threatening infection of the lungs. In older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems or preexisting conditions like asthma, hMPV can also cause more severe respiratory issues, which can require hospitalisation and intensive care. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Currently, there is no vaccine available for hMPV. Researchers are working on developing a vaccine, but as of now, following preventive measures is crucial in order to reduce the exposure to infection. But this does not mean it cannot be managed. The symptoms of hMPV can be managed and treated with supportive care such as rest, hydration and over-the-counter medications. In severe cases, hospitalization may be required for oxygen therapy or other supportive treatment. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Yes, it is possible to get hMPV more than once. Like many respiratory viruses, hMPV does not provide lifelong immunity after an infection. While the body can develop some level of immunity after an initial infection, it is not always enough to prevent reinfection. This means that individuals can be affected by hMPV multiple times throughout their lives, though it may cause milder symptoms. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
If you suspect you have hMPV, it is important to take steps to manage symptoms and reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others. Stay home until you feel better, and avoid close contact with people who may be at higher risk for infection. Ensure proper hydration, rest, and over-the-counter medications to relieve symptoms such as fever or congestion. If you experience severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, high fever, or persistent chest pain, seek medical attention immediately. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock