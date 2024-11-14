7 surprising facts about diabetes you should know

Gestational diabetes (GD) occurs during pregnancy when the body of a woman cannot produce enough insulin, leading to high blood sugar. While it can cause complications such as preterm birth, high birth weight, or low blood sugar in the newborn, it does not always mean that the baby will develop diabetes later in life. In fact, many women with gestational diabetes go on to have healthy pregnancies and healthy children, and the majority of blood sugar levels in women also normalise after childbirth. However, it is important for women who have GD to monitor their health, as they are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.