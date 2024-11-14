7 surprising facts about diabetes you should know

Did you know sugar is not the main culprit behind diabetes? There are many myths about diabetes that you should stop believing. Know 7 surprising facts that might change how you think about the condition.
One of the most common myths surrounding diabetes is that consuming too much sugar directly causes the disease. But it is not completely true! While sugar consumption plays a rolein weight gain and can contribute to risk factors of diabetes such as obesity--sugar is not the sole cause of this chronic condition. Additionally, poor lifestyle, lack of physical activity, and genetics are responsible for developing diabetes. So, while it is important to limit sugar intake, it is not the primary cause of diabetes.
Gestational diabetes (GD) occurs during pregnancy when the body of a woman cannot produce enough insulin, leading to high blood sugar. While it can cause complications such as preterm birth, high birth weight, or low blood sugar in the newborn, it does not always mean that the baby will develop diabetes later in life. In fact, many women with gestational diabetes go on to have healthy pregnancies and healthy children, and the majority of blood sugar levels in women also normalise after childbirth. However, it is important for women who have GD to monitor their health, as they are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.
A common misconception is that people with diabetes must completely avoid sweets, but this is not necessarily true. When it comes to consuming sweets and desserts with diabetes, moderation is key. Sweets contain carbohydrates, known to increase our blood glucose levels, so you need to keep a check on your carbohydrate intake and balance them with their overall meal plan. Eating small portions, choosing lower-carb alternatives, and pairing sugary foods with fiber, protein, or healthy fats can also help reduce blood sugar spikes.
Jaggery and honey are often seen as healthier alternatives to white sugar, but they may not be ideal for people with diabetes. While they contain small amounts of vitamins and minerals, both are high in carbohydrates and can significantly raise blood sugar levels. Jaggery has a glycemic index (GI) similar to regular sugar, while honey, though lower in GI, can still cause blood sugar spikes. People with diabetes should carefully monitor all carbohydrate-rich foods, including natural sugars like honey and jaggery, to better manage their condition.
Living with diabetes can be mentally and emotionally challenging. It has been seen that people with diabetes are more prone to anxiety, depression, and stress due to constant bloodsugar monitoring, dietary changes, and concerns about complications. Additionally, fluctuating blood sugar levels can sometimes affect mood, energy, and concentration, leading to what’s often referred to as diabetes distress. It is important that if you are facing a serious mental health problem, you seek support, whether from a friend, family member or mental health expert.
People with diabetes are more susceptible to skin conditions such as infections, dry skin, and poor wound healing. High blood sugar can impair the ability of your skin to retain moisture, leading to dryness and itching. Additionally, diabetes can delay the healing of cuts and bruises, increasing the risk of infections or conditions like diabetic dermopathy (dark, scaly patches on the skin). Keeping blood sugar levels in check, following a proper skin care routine, and seeking medical attention for skin issues can help you manage these problems.
Many people with diabetes are advised to eat small, frequent meals to keep blood sugar stable, but this is a misconception. The fact is they should follow a time-restricted eatingstyle where food is consumed within a specific window. This can improve insulin sensitivity and help address the root causes of diabetes. Additionally, ensure your diet is rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats, and control your portion size to manage blood sugar levels.