10 effective exercises to prevent weight gain
Is your weight continuously increasing? It could be because you are not burning enough calories and fat. Do not worry and try these 10 exercises to help prevent weight gain and get back on track!
Brisk walking is one of the simple exercises that helps burn calories and improve cardiovascular health. By walking at a fast but comfortable pace, you can easily burn calories and prevent weight gain. It requires no special equipment and walking for just 30 minutes a day can make a big difference, burning around 150-200 calories. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cycling is a low-impact exercise that burns calories and strengthens legs while improving cardiovascular health. Whether outdoors or on a stationary bike, it boosts metabolism and works multiple muscle groups. Cycling can burn 300-600 calories per hour, depending on speed and intensity. It is a fun, joint-friendly way to stay active and fit while losing weight. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Running is an effective exercise for weight loss and preventing weight gain because it burns calories quickly, boosts metabolism, and builds muscle. Not just weight loss, running can also help reduce stress and improve mood. For beginners, start with short intervals or alternate between walking and running. This will gradually improve your running habit. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Jump rope or skipping, is a fun, high-intensity workout that quickly burns a significant number of calories. Just 10 minutes of skipping can burn up to 100 calories while improving cardiovascular fitness and coordination. If you are looking for a full-body workout that burns fat, skipping is a great option. It also strengthens the legs and overall lower body. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Bodyweight exercises, such as push-ups, pull-ups, planks, lunges, squats, etc., are an effective way to build strength and prevent weight gain without equipment. Using your own body weight for resistance, these exercises help build muscle and boost metabolism. Apart from weight loss, bodyweight exercises are also great for improving core strength, toning your body and strengthening the spine. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Another exercise to build muscle and prevent weight gain is weightlifting. Whether using dumbbells, barbells, medicine balls, or kettlebells, lifting weights helps you develop strength and lean muscle tissue. The more muscle you have, the more calories you burn even when you are not exercising. Weightlifting also boosts metabolism and reduces body fat. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
It involves using weights, bands, or even your own body weight to create resistance during an exercise. This type of training is excellent for building strength, increasing lean muscle mass, and boosting metabolism. Common resistance exercises include squats, lunges, and bicep curls, but you can also use resistance bands or machines to target specific muscle groups. With increased muscle mass, your body burns more calories even while at rest. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Exercises like swimming and stair climbing are great for those with joint issues or who prefer gentle workouts. Swimming strengthens muscles, burns fat, and offers cardiovascular benefits while reducing joint stress. Stair climbing targets the legs and glutes. Both exercises help with weight management, calorie burning, and muscle tone, all while minimising the risk of injury and supporting healthy weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
HIIT involves alternating between short bursts of intense activity and periods of rest or lower-intensity exercise. It is one of the most effective ways to burn calories, improve cardiovascular fitness, and prevent weight gain. This workout is especially beneficial for those with busy schedules who want to maximize the efficiency of their workouts. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Yoga is a great low-impact exercise that focuses on flexibility, balance, and strength. Although it may not burn as many calories as running or weightlifting, yoga can still contribute to weight management by reducing stress and promoting mindfulness. Not only this, yoga can help you promote mindful eating, which can reduce the risk of overeating, helping in weight loss. What is more? Yoga can improve muscle tone and encourage better posture. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock