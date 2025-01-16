10 effective exercises to prevent weight gain

Yoga is a great low-impact exercise that focuses on flexibility, balance, and strength. Although it may not burn as many calories as running or weightlifting, yoga can still contri bute to weight management by reducing stress and promoting mindfulness. Not only this, yoga can help you promote mindful eating, which can reduce the risk of overeating, helping in weight loss. What is more? Yoga can improve muscle tone and encourage better posture. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock