7 exercises to lose belly fat at home

Not keen to hit the gym, but looking to shed stubborn belly fat? No worries! Try these 7 exercises to lose belly fat from the comfort of your home. While spot reduction is not possible, these indoor exercises target major muscle groups, including the abdominal area, and can burn calories and fat.
The plank is a core-strengthening exercise that effectively engages multiple muscle groups, including the abdominal muscles, back, and shoulders. When performed regularly, it firesup all your core muscles, helping in weight loss, including belly fat reduction. To perform a plank, start in a push-up position with your forearms on the ground and your body forming a straight line from head to heels. Keep your core tight and avoid letting your hips sag or rise. Aim to hold this position for 20 to 60 seconds, and then release. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This is an excellent exercise that targets both the rectus abdominis and the obliques, effectively engaging the entire core. When performed continuously, bicycle crunches help enhance fat burning in the abdominal area. Start with lying on your back, your hands behind your head and your legs lifted at a 90-degree angle. Begin by bringing your right elbow toward your left knee while simultaneously extending your right leg. Alternate sides in a controlled pedaling motion. Aim for 15 to 20 repetitions on each side. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This high-intensity exercise elevates your heart rate while simultaneously targeting your core muscles. It not only aids in burning calories but also improves cardiovascular fitness. Start in a push-up position, ensuring your hands are directly beneath your shoulders. Quickly draw your right knee toward your chest, then switch legs in a running motion, bringing your left knee forward while extending your right leg back. Continue alternating legs for 30 to 60 seconds. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This exercise targets the obliques and improves overall body posture. Additionally, the twisting motion not only strengthens the core but also enhances flexibility, contributing toa more toned waistline. To perform this exercise, sit on the floor with your knees bent and lean back slightly while keeping your back straight. You can hold your hands together or grab a weight for added resistance. Twist your torso to the right, then to the left, keeping your core engaged throughout the movement. Aim for 15 to 20 repetitions on each side. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
From targeting lower abdominal muscles to strengthening leg muscles, a leg raise can help you get a flat stomach. Plus, it promotes flexibility in the hip flexors, which can reducethe risk of injury during other exercises. To perform this exercise, lie flat on your back with your legs straight and your arms at your sides or under your glutes for support. Lift your legs toward the ceiling while keeping them straight, then slowly lower them back down without allowing them to touch the floor. Aim for 10 to 15 repetitions. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This cardio exercise effectively burns calories and promotes fat loss, including belly fat. They engage multiple muscle groups, making them a great full-body workout. They are alsoa fantastic way to increase energy levels and improve mood through the release of endorphins. To do a jumping jack, start with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump up while spreading your legs apart and raising your arms overhead, then return to the starting position. Continue this for 30 to 60 seconds. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Burpees are a challenging, full-body exercise that combines strength training and cardio in one movement. They can help burn calories and improve overall fitness levels. To performa burpee, start in a standing position, then drop into a squat and place your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back into a push-up position, perform a push-up, then jump your feet back to your hands and leap up explosively. Aim for 8 to 12 repetitions. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock