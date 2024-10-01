7 exercises to lose belly fat at home

From targeting lower abdominal muscles to strengthening leg muscles, a leg raise can help you get a flat stomach. Plus, it promotes flexibility in the hip flexors, which can reduce the risk of injury during other exercises. To perform this exercise, lie flat on your back with your legs straight and your arms at your sides or under your glutes for support. Lift your legs toward the ceiling while keeping them straight, then slowly lower them back down without allowing them to touch the floor. Aim for 10 to 15 repetitions. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock