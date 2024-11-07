7 best exercises to manage diabetes
Although you might believe that exercise can raise blood sugar levels, the truth is quite the opposite. Regular physical activity helps regulate blood sugar, enhance insulin sensitivity, and promote overall health. Here are 7 of the best exercises for diabetes management.
Walking is one of the easiest forms of exercise, and it is especially beneficial for people with diabetes. Brisk walking helps improve cardiovascular health, lowers blood sugar levels, and reduces stress. It is easy to do, does not require any special equipment, and can be done anywhere, whether you are outside in the fresh air or walking indoors on a treadmill. Aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk walking, five days a week. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cycling, whether on a stationary bike or outdoors, is an excellent low-impact exercise that helps burn calories, improve cardiovascular health, and regulate blood sugar levels. It is easy on the joints, making it suitable for people with arthritis or other joint problems that can sometimes come with diabetes. Cycling can also help you build leg muscles, improve circulation, and increase endurance. You can start with 20-30 minutes a day. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Bodyweight exercises are great because they do not require any equipment, and they can be done at home or anywhere. These exercises focus on using your own body weight for resistance, helping to build muscle, improve strength, and boost metabolism—all of which are important for managing diabetes. Some excellent bodyweight exercises include push-ups, plank, squats, and lunges. Start with 2-3 sets of 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
For those who are able and enjoy a more vigorous workout, running is a great way to burn calories, improve heart health, and manage blood sugar levels. It increases insulin sensitivity, which means your body can process sugar more efficiently after a run. If you are new to running, start slow and build up your endurance. Begin with walking and jogging intervals, such as walking for 2 minutes and jogging for 1 minute, and gradually increase the time. Eventually, you can aim for 30-45 minutes of running, 3-4 times a week. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Resistance band exercises are a fantastic way to build muscle without the need for heavy weights. The bands provide continuous tension, which helps improve strength and muscle tone. For people with diabetes, building muscle mass is key to improving insulin sensitivity and metabolism. Bicep curls, triceps extension, and glute bridges are some simple resistance band exercises you may try. Aim for 10-15 repetitions per set, and try to do 2-3 sets for each exercise. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Pilates is a low-impact exercise that focuses on core strength, flexibility, and posture. It is ideal for those who want to improve muscle tone without putting too much stress on the body. Pilates helps enhance coordination, balance, and control, all important for managing diabetes. It involves a number of controlled movements that can help to improve insulin sensitivity and encourage healthy blood circulation. Aim for at least 2-3 Pilates sessions per week. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Yoga is a gentle form of exercise that can have powerful benefits for people with diabetes. It not only improves flexibility and balance but also helps reduce stress, which can affect blood sugar levels. Yoga incorporates breathing techniques and mindfulness that can help lower cortisol (the stress hormone), leading to better blood sugar control. Yoga poses that can work wonders for diabetics include Kapalabhati, Supta Matsyendrasana, Vakrasana, Paschimottanasana and Surya Namaskar. These poses can improve blood circulation and stimulate insulin production. Aim for 20-30 minutes of yoga 2-3 times a week. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock