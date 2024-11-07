7 best exercises to manage diabetes

For those who are able and enjoy a more vigorous workout, running is a great way to burn calories, improve heart health, and manage blood sugar levels. It increases insulin sensiti vity, which means your body can process sugar more efficiently after a run. If you are new to running, start slow and build up your endurance. Begin with walking and jogging intervals, such as walking for 2 minutes and jogging for 1 minute, and gradually increase the time. Eventually, you can aim for 30-45 minutes of running, 3-4 times a week. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock