What happens to your body during a heatwave?
Extreme heat can negatively affect your body. It is not limited to sweating. From sunburn to heatstroke, here's how a heatwave can take a toll on your health.
Heavy sweating
Sweating is your body’s natural way to cool down. But in extreme heat, you may sweat more than usual. While it helps cool your body, too much sweating can lead to a loss of water and salt, making you feel weak, tired, or even dizzy. It also increases the risk of getting dehydrated quickly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Heat exhaustion
Heat exhaustion is a serious condition that occurs when your body loses too much water and salt, usually from excessive sweating, and can't cool itself down properly. You might feel very tired, weak, nauseous, or sweaty. Heat exhaustion is a warning sign, if not treated, it can turn into heatstroke, which is a more serious condition that needs immediate medical attention. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Heatstroke
Heatstroke is a medical emergency. It happens when the body temperature rises to dangerous levels (above 104°F or 40°C). Unlike heat exhaustion, people with heatstroke often stop sweating, feel confused, have a fast heartbeat, or even faint. Their skin may also feel hot and dry. Without quick treatment, it can be life-threatening. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Dehydration
In hot weather, your body loses more water through sweat. If you do not drink enough fluids, you can become dehydrated, which means your body does not have enough water to function properly. When you are dehydrated, you might feel thirsty (though thirst is not always the first sign), have dry mouth, dark urine, tiredness, and dizziness. While minor dehydration can be managed, severe dehydration may require medical help. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Dizziness or fainting
When you are overheated or dehydrated, your blood vessels can widen to try and release heat. This can cause your blood pressure to drop, meaning less blood and oxygen get to your brain. As a result, you might feel dizzy and lightheaded and even faint. This often happens while standing for a long time in the sun or getting up too quickly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Heat rash
Ever noticed tiny red bumps on your skin in hot, humid weather? Also called 'prickly heat,' this rash happens when sweat gets trapped under the skin. It shows up as small red bumps and causes itching or a prickling feeling, especially in areas like the neck, chest, back, or groin. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Sunburn
Spending too much time in the sun without sun protection can cause sunburn. Your skin turns red and painful and may peel after a few days. Severe sunburns can even lead to blistering and peeling and increase your risk of skin cancer over time. Sunburn also impairs your body's ability to cool itself, making you more susceptible to other heat-related illnesses. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Throbbing headache and muscle cramps
Heat can cause headaches due to dehydration, especially after spending time in the heat or sun. It is often a result of blood vessel changes or the brain not getting enough fluid that can lead to painful muscle cramps, particularly in your legs, arms, or abdomen. These are signs of telling you it needs water and possibly some electrolytes. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Low blood pressure levels
As your body tries to cool down in the heat, your blood vessels expand to allow more blood flow near the surface of your skin, which helps release heat. This can cause a drop in your blood pressure levels. If your blood pressure drops too low, it can lead to dizziness, lightheadedness, or even fainting in some people, especially those with existing low blood pressure or heart conditions. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock