What happens to your body during a heatwave?

In hot weather, your body loses more water through sweat. If you do not drink enough fluids, you can become dehydrated, which means your body does not have enough water to function properly. When you are dehydrated, you might feel thirsty (though thirst is not always the first sign), have dry mouth, dark urine, tiredness, and dizziness. While minor dehydration can be managed, severe dehydration may require medical help. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock