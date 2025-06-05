6 eco-friendly period products to try this World Environment Day
Certain period products like pads are harmful to the environment. So, this World Environment Day, make a promise to switch to period products that are safe for nature and climate.
Reusable menstrual pads
These are just like regular sanitary pads but made from cloth that can be washed at home to reuse it. They come in various sizes and absorbency levels, and the best part? They are gentle on the skin, breathable, and do not contain any harmful chemicals. With proper care, they can last for 3 to 5 years. Just rinse, wash, dry, and repeat. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Menstrual cup
A menstrual cup is a small, flexible, bell-shaped cup made from silicone or rubber. It is inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual blood rather than absorb it. You can wear it for up to 8-12 hours, depending on your flow. One cup can last for years with proper care, which means less waste and more savings in the long run. Initially, you may take time to get comfortable with it but it is one of the best period products that cause no leaks or rash. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Biodegradable disposable pads
These look and feel like regular pads but are made from eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, cornstarch, or bamboo fibre. They are designed to break down quickly in natural environments, reducing their impact on landfills. While still disposable, they offer a great middle ground for those who want to reduce plastic usage. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Period underwear
Yes, they look like regular underwear but they do so much more. Period panties have built-in absorbent layers that can hold the equivalent of 2-4 tampons’ worth of blood. They are perfect for light to moderate flow days or even as a backup on heavy days. No need for pads or tampons at all. They are washable, reusable, and super comfortable. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Menstrual disc
A menstrual disc is similar to a cup in function, but it is flatter and sits differently inside the vaginal canal. It rests at the base of the cervix and collects blood instead of absorbing it. Some people find it more comfortable. Discs can be reusable or disposable. They also tend to hold more fluid than cups, making them ideal for heavy flow. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Organic tampons
If you are not quite ready to switch to reusable products, start with a cleaner disposable option. Organic tampons are made from 100 percent organic cotton and are free from fragrances, dyes, and harmful chemicals. They are biodegradable and break down more easily in the environment compared to conventional tampons. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Are single-use period products harmful to the environment?
Yes, they can be. Many traditional sanitary pads and tampons are made using layers of plastic, synthetic fibres, and harsh chemicals like parabens, phthalates, and bisphenols. According to the World Health Organization, these products can take anywhere between 500 to 800 years to decompose in landfills. That is a huge burden on the planet. Besides, they can also be harsh on your body, causing rashes, irritation, infections, or even serious issues like toxic shock syndrome. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock