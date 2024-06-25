Bored of eggs? Try these 6 healthy avocado recipes

Avocado is a nutrient-dense fruit that is loaded with a combination of healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. So, if you want to add the benefits of avocados to your regular diet, try these 6 healthy recipes of avocados, which are best for breakfast, lunches, and sides.
Avocado has become popular for good reasons! While this superfood is not sweet and is actually bitter in taste, especially if it is not ripe, it is known for its plethora of healthbenefits. This wrinkled, dark green fruit is packed with nutrients such as fibre, vitamins K, E, C, and several B vitamins, and minerals (including potassium and magnesium). Not only this, they are also high in monounsaturated fats, particularly oleic acid, which is beneficial for heart health. Additionally, avocados offer antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, as well as anti-inflammatory compounds, which help overall health and wellness. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Avocado toast can be enjoyed for breakfast to kickstart your day with a boost of essential nutrients. To prepare avocado spread, combine 2 avocados, 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, a pinch of salt, and pepper, and mash them into a paste. Let this spread chill for an hour before you apply it to the bread and enjoy. You may also use toppings like cherry tomatoes, cheese, or red pepper flakes. This is not only satisfying but it can also give you a punch of nutrients! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Guacamole is one of the most popular salsa dips made from avocados. Apart from being lip-smacking, this avocado recipe is absolutely healthy and a great way to include avocados inyour daily diet. To prepare it, scoop out the avocado and mash it in a bowl. Once mashed, add chopped ingredients such as onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos, and a touch of salt, red chili powder, and lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients and garnish it with fresh coriander. Now you may enjoy this dip with chips or as a topping for tacos and salad. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
An avocado salad is a refreshing and nutritious meal option. Combine sliced avocados with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and lime juice for dressing. Toss everything together and your salad is ready! Avocado adds a creamy texture to the salad while also offering healthy fats and essential nutrients. Rich in flavours, you may eat this healthiest salad during lunch or dinner. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Avocado smoothie is a creamy, dairy-free drink that you can enjoy at breakfast or during the day as a healthy snack. Blend ripe avocado with spinach, mint leaves, banana, almond milk, and honey for sweetness. This smoothie is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it a nourishing option for a quick breakfast or post-workout snack. It can help you stay full longer due to its fibre and healthy fat content. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Avocado tacos are delicious and they give a healthy twist to traditional tacos. Fill soft corn tortillas with grilled or roasted vegetables, black beans, salsa, and slices of creamy avocado. The avocado not only adds a satisfying texture but also complements the spices and flavours of the taco fillings. This dish is a great way to enjoy avocados in your breakfast because they are packed with fibre, protein, and many other essential nutrients. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Avocado pasta recipe is something that everyone will love and enjoy! To prepare it, blend ripe avocados with garlic, basil, lemon juice, and olive oil to create a creamy sauce. Addthe sauce to the pan with the boiled pasta and mix it up. For toppings, use fresh basil leaves and cherry tomatoes and your avocado pasta is ready to eat. This is so satisfying and a great nutritious alternative to traditional creamy pasta sauce. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock