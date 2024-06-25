Bored of eggs? Try these 6 healthy avocado recipes

Avocado has become popular for good reasons! While this superfood is not sweet and is actually bitter in taste, especially if it is not ripe, it is known for its plethora of health benefits. This wrinkled, dark green fruit is packed with nutrients such as fibre, vitamins K, E, C, and several B vitamins, and minerals (including potassium and magnesium). Not only this, they are also high in monounsaturated fats, particularly oleic acid, which is beneficial for heart health. Additionally, avocados offer antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, as well as anti-inflammatory compounds, which help overall health and wellness. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock