7 dry fruits you must eat in winter

Pistachios are one of the most popular nuts to enjoy in winter. With their unique flavour and bright green colour, pistachios are not just tasty but also nutritious. They are packed with healthy fats, fibre, and protein, making them a great energy source during chilly days. When consumed in moderation, these dry fruits can also help in weight loss and support heart health. You can enjoy them roasted, salted, or even unsalted as a quick snack or as part of a mix with other dry fruits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock