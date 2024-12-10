7 dry fruits you must eat in winter

Winter is the season to cozy up with warm foods and healthy snacks. If you are looking for a perfect snack, try these 7 dry fruits. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, these dry fruits are a must have in winter.
Almonds are one of the most loved dry fruits, especially during winter. They are crunchy, flavourful, and an excellent source of healthy monounsaturated fats, which can support heart health by improving cholesterol levels. Almonds are a great source of vitamin E, which is essential for skin health, particularly during colder weather when your skin tends to get dry. They also contain magnesium, which can boost energy levels and improve muscle function. Snack on a handful of roasted almonds for a satisfying treat. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Walnuts are another amazing choice for winter snacking. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain heart health and support brain function. Additionally, walnuts area great source of antioxidants, which can help you fight off infections and diseases, helping you stay well during the flu season. You can enjoy walnuts on their own, add them to baked goods, or mix them with other nuts and dried fruits for a homemade trail mix. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Dates are a winter favourite because they can satisfy your sweet cravings without resorting to unhealthy sugary snacks. They are rich in natural sugars and other nutrients such asfibre, and potassium, making them quick energy boosters. Dates are also packed with antioxidants, which can help protect the body against free radicals. Enjoy dates on their own, stuff them with nuts like almonds or walnuts, or add them to warm desserts like puddings or cakes for added sweetness and flavour. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Dried figs are a sweet and healthy treat that is perfect for cold weather. Loaded with dietary fibre, it helps improve digestion and prevent constipation—a common issue in winter when hydration levels tend to drop. They are also rich in iron, which is beneficial for maintaining energy and preventing anemia during the colder months. They also contain potassium, which regulates blood pressure and supports healthy heart function. You can eat dried figs as a snack or pair them with warm milk or honey. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Dried apricots are another healthy and tasty option to enjoy during winter. They are a rich source of vitamin A, which supports eye health, and potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure. They are also high in antioxidants, supporting immunity and overall health during the colder months. Dried apricots are sweet and chewy, and can be enjoyed in oatmeal, trail mixes, or yoghurt. They are perfect for snacking and can also be paired with cheese or nuts for a quick appetizer. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Pistachios are one of the most popular nuts to enjoy in winter. With their unique flavour and bright green colour, pistachios are not just tasty but also nutritious. They are packed with healthy fats, fibre, and protein, making them a great energy source during chilly days. When consumed in moderation, these dry fruits can also help in weight loss and support heart health. You can enjoy them roasted, salted, or even unsalted as a quick snack or as part of a mix with other dry fruits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cashews are buttery, sweet, and incredibly satisfying—perfect for winter munching. These dry fruits are high in healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals such as zinc and magnesium. Zinc is especially helpful during winter as it supports a strong immune system. Magnesium promotes better muscle function, supports the nervous system, and improves sleep. Cashews can be eaten raw or roasted, added to savoury dishes, or even turned into creamy nut butter. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock