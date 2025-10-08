Struggling with high LDL? 7 drinks to reduce cholesterol naturally
From tangy amla juice to antioxidant-rich green tea, these 7 everyday drinks can gently but effectively support your body in flushing out bad cholesterol, protecting your heart health.
Amla juice
Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is one of the most trusted remedies in Ayurveda for heart health. Its high vitamin C content strengthens blood vessels, while antioxidants prevent the oxidation of LDL (bad cholesterol), a key factor behind plaque buildup. Drinking fresh amla juice on an empty stomach every morning may help enhance HDL (good cholesterol) and keep your overall lipid profile in check. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Green tea
Rich in catechins, a plant compounds known for their cholesterol-lowering effects, it helps block cholesterol absorption in the intestines. Those who drink green tea regularly often show better HDL-to-LDL ratios. A warm cup or two daily can also aid metabolism, making it a great beverage for heart and weight management. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Beetroot juice
Vibrant and earthy, beetroot juice does wonders for your blood circulation. It is loaded with nitrates that relax blood vessels, improve blood flow, and reduce LDL cholesterol levels. The betalains (pigments giving it that red color) are powerful antioxidants that protect your arteries from oxidative stress. A glass of beetroot juice before breakfast can also help control blood pressure, improving your overall heart health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Hibiscus tea
This tea is not just pretty but it is packed with anthocyanins, compounds known to help lower LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. Hibiscus tea has mild diuretic properties that help flush out excess sodium, reducing blood pressure and easing heart strain. Slightly tart and refreshing, it is best enjoyed either hot or iced, without added sugar for maximum benefit. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Tomato juice
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant linked to reduced LDL cholesterol and improved heart health. Regular intake of unsalted tomato juice can prevent cholesterol oxidation, a major cause of plaque formation in arteries. It is also rich in potassium, which helps balance sodium levels and supports healthy blood pressure. Blend it fresh for the best results instead of opting for packaged versions. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Soy milk
Switching from dairy milk to soy milk can make a subtle but significant difference in cholesterol management. Soy proteins help reduce LDL levels and raise HDL cholesterol. They also contain plant sterols and isoflavones, which naturally lower fat absorption in the blood. Replace your morning milk with unsweetened soy milk or add it to smoothies for a heart-friendly twist. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Pomegranate Juice
Sweet and tangy, pomegranate juice is one of the best drinks for heart health and lowering cholesterol levels. It is rich in polyphenols that not only reduce bad cholesterol but also prevent plaque formation and arterial hardening. Regular consumption improves blood flow and the antioxidant content may reduce inflammation in your arteries, a key factor in heart disease. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock