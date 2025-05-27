Eating too much protein? Beware of these 7 side effects
Protein helps build and repair tissues, supports muscle growth, and is necessary for weight loss. However, just like anything else, too much of a good thing can become harmful. Here are 7 disadvantages of eating too much protein.
Eating too much protein can hamper kidney function and increase the risk of developing kidney stones. Excess protein in your daily diet, especially from animal sources, can put extra pressure on the kidneys. It can increase the amount of substances like calcium and oxalate in the urine, which can lead to the formation of kidney stones. However, this side effect is more common in people who already have existing kidney conditions compared to healthy individuals.
Strong and healthy bones need a balanced intake of both protein and calcium. While protein helps build muscle mass, consuming it in very high amounts can cause the body to lose more calcium through urine. This can weaken bones over time and lead to conditions like osteoporosis. So, make sure to have the daily recommended amount of protein.
Many people increase their daily protein intake in hopes of losing weight or building muscle. And yes, protein can help with weight management when consumed in the right amount. The recommended daily intake for a sedentary adult is about 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. However, eating too much protein than your body needs can actually backfire. Extra protein can be stored as fat if you are not exercising regularly, leading to weight gain over time.
High-protein diets are often low in fibre, especially if your main protein sources are animal products like meat and eggs. Fibre is essential for smooth digestion. Without it, you may face digestive issues like constipation, bloating, or even nausea and diarrhea. Dehydration is also a risk with too much protein intake, as your body uses more water to flush out the extra nitrogen found in protein.
Not all protein sources affect your body the same way. While fish, nuts, legumes, and seeds can be heart-healthy, excessive consumption of red meat and processed meats can be harmful. These animal-based protein sources are often high in saturated fats and cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart disease. It is better to focus on adding all types of protein into your daily diet instead of eating too much protein or focusing on one source.
Studies have found that high intake of certain types of protein, especially red and processed meats, may increase the risk of cancer. Cancers such as colon, breast, and prostate cancer have been linked to diets rich in animal protein. This does not mean you need to cut out all meat, but moderation is key. Adding more plant-based protein to your diet can help lower the risk.
This is also one of the health risks of eating too much protein and following a diet that is low in carbs. When your body breaks down fat for energy due to a lack of carbohydrates, it produces ketones, which can cause an unpleasant breath odor. However, you can get rid of it by drinking plenty of water and maintaining a more balanced diet.