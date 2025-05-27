Eating too much protein? Beware of these 7 side effects

Not all protein sources affect your body the same way. While fish, nuts, legumes, and seeds can be heart-healthy, excessive consumption of red meat and processed meats can be harmf ul. These animal-based protein sources are often high in saturated fats and cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart disease. It is better to focus on adding all types of protein into your daily diet instead of eating too much protein or focusing on one source. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock