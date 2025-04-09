6 weight loss diets you won’t want to miss

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting, such as the popular 16/8 method. It encourages weight loss by naturally reducing calorie intake since you have a limited window for eating. It boosts your metabolism and improves insulin sensitivity, which may help with fat loss. While this is one of the healthy diets for weight loss, it can be a bit difficult to stick with, especially in the beginning. Some people may even experience fatigue or irritability during fasting periods. However, IF can also help improve heart health along with weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock