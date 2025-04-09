6 weight loss diets you won't want to miss

Tired of trying endless fad diets and they don’t seem to work? With so many options out there, it can feel overwhelming to choose the right one for your body and lifestyle. That's why we have listed 6 popular diets for weight loss that could help you shed those extra kilos.
Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting, such as the popular 16/8 method. It encourages weight loss by naturally reducing calorie intake since you have a limited window for eating. It boosts your metabolism and improves insulin sensitivity, which may help with fat loss. While this is one of the healthy diets for weight loss, it can be a bit difficult to stick with, especially in the beginning. Some people may even experience fatigue or irritability during fasting periods. However, IF can also help improve heart health along with weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
A vegan diet eliminates all animal products and focuses on plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, legumes, and grains. It is typically lower in calories and saturated fat, which is great for weight loss. Not only this, but this is one of the high fibre diets for weight loss that also helps you feel full for longer, reducing overall calorie intake. Make sure you include a variety of foods to ensure the intake of all the essential nutrients. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
The ketogenic diet is a very low-carb, high-fat diet that shifts the body into ketosis, where it burns fat for energy instead of glucose. This leads to significant weight loss, especially in the beginning. The reduction in carbs can also help curb hunger and stabilise blood sugar levels. However, keto can be tough to maintain in the long term and may cause side effects like fatigue and irritability. However, if followed correctly, keto also has benefits for improving heart health and may reduce inflammation. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
The paleo diet encourages eating like our ancestors, focusing on whole foods like lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds while cutting out processed foods, dairy, grains, and legumes. By eliminating processed foods and focusing on nutrient-dense options, the paleo diet helps with weight loss and provides more balanced nutrition. It also has benefits like improving blood sugar levels and supporting heart health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This diet focuses on consuming more protein while reducing carbohydrate intake, which can help with both muscle gain and fat loss. Protein helps you feel fuller longer, which naturally reduces calorie intake, while the reduction in carbs encourages the body to burn fat for energy. Protein-rich foods that you may include are meat, fish, eggs, and plant-based sources like tofu. While this diet is healthy, following it long-term and not considering other vitamins and minerals, a high-protein diet may stress kidney function, especially in those with pre-existing kidney issues. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
The MIND diet combines the best of Mediterranean and DASH (dietary approaches to stop hypertension) diets. It focuses on whole grains, vegetables, berries, nuts, and healthy fats,while limiting processed foods and red meats. While it is primarily designed to improve brain health and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, it can also aid in weight loss due to consuming nutrient-dense foods. The downside is that it is not specifically designed for quick weight loss, so results may take time. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock