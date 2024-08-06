8 healthy breakfast recipes for diabetics

Fruits should be a part of everyone's diet, including those with diabetes. However, it is crucial to choose fruits with a low glycemic index (GI) to avoid rapid spikes in blood sug ar. Berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, are excellent options as they are rich in fibre and antioxidants and have a low GI. Apples and pears are also good options when eaten with the skin on, which provides fibre. Pairing fruit with a source of protein, like Greek yoghurt or a handful of nuts, can help keep blood sugar levels stable. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock