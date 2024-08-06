Breakfast is a crucial meal that can set the tone for your day. Choosing the right foods helps stabilise blood sugar levels and provide sustained energy throughout the day. Here are 8 healthy breakfast recipes for diabetics that are nutritious, satisfying, and easy to prepare.
Not just for people with diabetes but oats are a fantastic choice for breakfast for everyone. They are rich in soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of glucose. This can prevent spikes in blood sugar after eating. You can add various toppings such as nuts, seeds, and a handful of berries to make your bowl of nuts more nutritious and delicious. For extra flavour, cook your oats in unsweetened almond milk and add a sprinkle of cinnamon. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Boiled eggs are a simple, protein-packed option that supports blood sugar control. High in protein and healthy fats, they help you feel full longer and prevent overeating. This canespecially help in stabilising blood sugar levels throughout the day. Eggs also contain important nutrients like vitamin B12 and choline, which are beneficial for overall health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fruits should be a part of everyone's diet, including those with diabetes. However, it is crucial to choose fruits with a low glycemic index (GI) to avoid rapid spikes in blood sugar. Berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, are excellent options as they are rich in fibre and antioxidants and have a low GI. Apples and pears are also good options when eaten with the skin on, which provides fibre. Pairing fruit with a source of protein, like Greek yoghurt or a handful of nuts, can help keep blood sugar levels stable. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Low-carb smoothies are an ideal breakfast option for managing diabetes. By using low-carb ingredients like spinach, kale, unsweetened almond milk, and a small portion of berries, you can prepare a filling and nutritious smoothie that won’t cause blood sugar spikes. Add a scoop of protein powder or some chia seeds to increase the protein content and keep you feeling full longer. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Chia seeds are tiny but packed with nutrients. When mixed with liquid, they form a gel-like consistency, which makes them perfect for a pudding. Chia seed pudding is high in fibreand omega-3 fatty acids, both of which are beneficial for managing diabetes. The fibre in chia seeds helps slow the digestion process and reduces blood sugar spikes. To prepare chia seed pudding, simply mix chia seeds with unsweetened almond milk or another low-carb liquid and let it sit overnight. You can top it with a few berries or a sprinkle of nuts and enjoy. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Greek yoghurt is an excellent source of protein and probiotics, which support digestive health. Choose plain, non-fat, or low-fat Greek yoghurt to keep sugar and fat content in check. Adding berries provides natural sweetness and fibre, which helps control blood sugar levels. You can also add a sprinkle of nuts or seeds for extra crunch and nutrients. This combination is not only delicious but it also helps keep you full and satisfied. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Vegetable dalia is a savoury option that is both filling and nutritious. It is high in fibre and can be made with various vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans. The fibre content in dalia helps with slow digestion and stable blood sugar levels. This breakfast option is easy to prepare and can be seasoned with herbs and spices that can help support your overall health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Moong dal cheela is another excellent choice for breakfast. Made from moong dal (split green gram), these pancakes are rich in protein and fibre. The high protein content helps maintain muscle mass and keeps you feeling full, while the fibre helps control blood sugar levels. Moong dal cheela can be made using various spices and vegetables, like spinach or onions for added nutrition and flavour. They are easy to make and can be enjoyed with a side of low-fat yoghurt or chutney. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock