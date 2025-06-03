World Bicycle Day: 7 benefits of cycling every day

Unlike running, which can be tough on your knees and ankles, cycling is a low-impact activity. That means your joints do not have to bear the full weight of your body while you move. This makes cycling a great exercise for people who have joint pain or are recovering from an injury. It helps keep your joints moving and muscles strong without causing stress or strain. If you have been avoiding workouts because of knee or hip issues, cycling is a gentle way to get back into action. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock