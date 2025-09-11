7 core exercises that fire up your abs without any equipment

These 7 ab exercises effectively target your entire core, engaging obliques and the lower belly. They help build strength, improve posture, and tone up from the comfort of your home, making it easy to incorporate them into your daily routine. These moves can enhance your fitness and core stability.
The classic plank may look simple, but it is incredibly effective. Holding your body in a straight line with your weight on your forearms and toes engages multiple muscle groups atonce, especially your deep abdominal muscles. Aim to hold for 30–60 seconds while keeping your back flat and hips aligned. It builds endurance in your core and stabilizes your spine, which is great for improving posture and preventing lower back pain.
Begin in a high plank position with your arms straight. Bring one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs in a running motion. Keep your core tight and your back flat as you move. Mountain climbers are a great combination of cardio and core training, they raise your heart rate while targeting your abs, shoulders, and legs. They are especially useful if you are trying to build strength and burn fat at the same time.
Sit on the floor with your knees bent, lean back slightly and twist your torso from side to side, touching the floor beside your hips each time. To make it harder, lift your feet off the ground or hold a weight. Russian twists focus on your obliques, the muscles along the sides of your abdomen that help with rotation and side bending.
Lie on your back and place your hands behind your head. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while straightening your right leg, then switch sides in a pedaling motion. Itis important to move slowly and with control to really feel your core working. This is one of the most effective exercises for your upper abs, lower abs, and obliques, all in one dynamic movement.
Lie flat on your back, hands under your hips for support, and slowly raise your legs to a 90-degree angle, then lower without letting them touch the floor. Leg raises directly target your lower abs, an area that is often hard to reach with standard crunches. It also improves your hip stability and control.
Lie down on your back with your legs extended and slightly lifted. Kick them up and down in a quick, fluttering motion, keeping your lower back pressed into the floor. Flutter kicks are excellent for building endurance in your lower abs and tightening the muscles around your hips. They also give your legs a good burn!
Lie on one side with your legs stacked, then lift your hips off the ground, balancing on your forearm and the side of your foot. Hold your body in a straight line without letting your hips drop. Switch sides after 20–30 seconds. Side planks strengthen your obliques, shoulders, and hips, and they are great for improving overall balance and strengthening your waistline.