9 yoga mistakes every beginner should avoid

Yoga can transform your life! But if you are a beginner, try to steer clear from some common yoga mistakes that can keep you away from the benefits of the ancient practice. Avoiding these mistakes will help you build a safer and more fulfilling yoga practice.
The breathe in, breathe out pattern while doing yoga is central to this practice. When people forget to sync breath with movement, it can reduce the mind-body connection and the effect of each pose. So, make sure your breathing pattern is on point when you start practising yoga. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Every form of workout is about pushing your limits, but it is important to be aware that by forcing your body into difficult poses too soon can lead to injury. Yoga is a practice that you can master slowly and steadily. So, it is best to progress gradually and focus on form over depth for long-term benefits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
On any given day, do not dive into intense yoga poses directly. Just like a gym workout requires a certain degree of warm-up, you must do warm-up exercises before yoga. Skipping this could strain muscles. It may be best to start with light stretches or gentle movements to prepare your body for yoga poses. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Posture is integral to yoga! Keep an eye on an incorrect posture or alignment in poses as making this yoga mistake consistently can do more harm than good. You may end up with aches, pains and even long-term injury. When you are a beginner, it may be wise to use support from props and your instructor. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Many beginners dismiss the idea of doing yoga just because they think "I am not so flexible". However, focusing only on flexibility without building strength can be harmful. Achieving strength that supports flexibility is a part of the physical balance you need to ace the art of yoga. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Did a certain yoga pose cause you a sharp pain? It's an alarm! Yoga, if done correctly, should not typically cause any aches. The problem begins when we tend to Ignore the body's signals, and only notice it when it gets worse. That is why it is always wise to listen to your body and adjust the intensity of poses when needed. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock