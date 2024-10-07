9 yoga mistakes every beginner should avoid

Published on:7 October 2024, 04:08pm IST

Yoga can transform your life! But if you are a beginner, try to steer clear from some common yoga mistakes that can keep you away from the benefits of the ancient practice. Avoiding these mistakes will help you build a safer and more fulfilling yoga practice.

1/9
Not focusing on breathing
Breathing matters

The breathe in, breathe out pattern while doing yoga is central to this practice. When people forget to sync breath with movement, it can reduce the mind-body connection and the effect of each pose. So, make sure your breathing pattern is on point when you start practising yoga. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

2/9
Pushing your limits excessively
Pushing your limits excessively

Every form of workout is about pushing your limits, but it is important to be aware that by forcing your body into difficult poses too soon can lead to injury. Yoga is a practice that you can master slowly and steadily. So, it is best to progress gradually and focus on form over depth for long-term benefits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

3/9
Skipping warm-ups
Skipping warm-ups

On any given day, do not dive into intense yoga poses directly. Just like a gym workout requires a certain degree of warm-up, you must do warm-up exercises before yoga. Skipping this could strain muscles. It may be best to start with light stretches or gentle movements to prepare your body for yoga poses. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

4/9
Incorrect alignment
Incorrect alignment

Posture is integral to yoga! Keep an eye on an incorrect posture or alignment in poses as making this yoga mistake consistently can do more harm than good. You may end up with aches, pains and even long-term injury. When you are a beginner, it may be wise to use support from props and your instructor. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

5/9
Not understanding the link between strength and flexibility
Balance between strength and flexibility

Many beginners dismiss the idea of doing yoga just because they think "I am not so flexible". However, focusing only on flexibility without building strength can be harmful. Achieving strength that supports flexibility is a part of the physical balance you need to ace the art of yoga. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

6/9
Rushing through poses
Rushing through poses

Yoga is a lot about patience. If you move too quickly between poses, you will miss out on the chance to allow your muscles and joints to engage fully. Take the time to feel every pose and make the most of its benefits for your mind, body and soul. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

7/9
Ignoring aches and pains
Ignoring aches and pains

Did a certain yoga pose cause you a sharp pain? It's an alarm! Yoga, if done correctly, should not typically cause any aches. The problem begins when we tend to Ignore the body's signals, and only notice it when it gets worse. That is why it is always wise to listen to your body and adjust the intensity of poses when needed. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

8/9
Comparing!
Comparing!

Every body is different. So, you must stop comparing your progress to others in a yoga class. Doing so and wondering "Why can't I do it if he/she can?" may lead you to feel frustrated. This is a common yoga mistake people make instead of focusing on their own growth. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

9/9
Being inconsistent
Being inconsistent

Yoga is synonymous with discipline. So, consistency forms an important part when you want to reap the maximum benefits of this practice. Doing it once in a while will not lead to long-lasting results in strength, flexibility, or even in improving mental health! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock