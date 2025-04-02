7 collagen-rich foods to get bright skin
If you don't have youthful, glowing, wrinkle-free skin, it could be a sign of low collagen levels. Collagen is a protein that keeps your skin elastic and boosts blood circulation, slowing down the signs of ageing. Eat these 7 collagen-rich foods to get soft, smooth, and glowing skin.
Egg whites are a great source of proline, an amino acid that is essential for collagen production. Consuming it helps your body create the collagen it needs to keep your skin firm and smooth. Beyond skin benefits, egg whites, packed with protein, help repair tissues and muscles. Plus, they are low in fat and can be enjoyed in many ways like scrambled, boiled, or as an omelet! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Citrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits, are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production. Vitamin C helps your body form collagen and also protects skin from free radicals, preventing premature ageing. These fruits can also improve your immune system, help absorb iron, and keep your gums and teeth healthy. Squeeze some lemon into water or enjoy a fresh orange to boost your collagen levels. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Beans are loaded with plant-based protein, which is vital for collagen production. They also contain antioxidants that protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals. Consuming beans frequently can promote healthy skin while also supporting digestion and heart health. Whether it is black beans, chickpeas, or kidney beans, they are all rich in antioxidants, which help protect your skin from ageing. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Bell peppers, especially red ones, are packed with vitamin C, which is key for collagen production. They are also high in antioxidants that fight inflammation, giving your skin a healthy glow. Tomatoes, on the other hand, contain lycopene, which helps protect skin from UV damage. When consumed frequently, these veggies can help improve skin texture, fight ageing, and keep your skin tone bright. Try adding them to stir-fries, salads, or sandwiches. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Garlic contains sulfur, an essential mineral that can support collagen production. It can keep your skin looking youthful and firm. Besides its skin benefits, garlic is also known for its anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting properties. It can support heart health, improve digestion, and even help fight off infections. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote healthy, glowing skin. They contain chlorophyll, which has been shown to increase collagen production and protect skin from damage. These greens also support overall health because they are rich in iron, fibre, and other essential nutrients. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fish, especially salmon, and shellfish like shrimp are loaded with collagen-boosting nutrients. These foods are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which keep your skin hydrated and help reduce inflammation. Omega-3s also support heart and brain health. Eating fish can help promote healthy, glowing skin while supporting your overall well-being. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock