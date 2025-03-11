9 chair yoga poses for weight loss that seniors should try
If you are looking for an easy and low-impact way to lose weight, chair yoga is the perfect workout for you. These simple 9 poses can help seniors to stay active, improve flexibility and manage weight—all without getting off your chair.
This is one of the great chair yoga poses for improving flexibility in your shoulders, spine, and hips. It helps improve digestion, which is essential when it comes to managing a healthy weight. To perform it, sit on a chair, twist your upper body to one side, hold the position for a few seconds, and then switch sides. It strengthens your core and muscles in your back, promoting better posture. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Mountain pose is a simple yet powerful pose that helps improve body posture, balance and back pain. Sit tall in your chair, with feet flat on the ground and arms extended overhead, palms facing inward. This pose strengthens the core and increases blood circulation, which can boost your energy levels throughout the day. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Eagle pose is perfect for improving flexibility in your shoulders, arms, and legs. It also helps in strengthening your core. Sit upright in your chair, cross your arms in front of you, and then twist your arms around one another. While holding this pose, your balance improves, which is crucial for seniors. This pose helps reduce stress and enhances mental focus, which can be beneficial in weight management. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This is a seated version of the standing chair pose and is great for toning muscles and strengthening the core. It also aids digestion and can help with weight loss. Sit straight in the chair, put your hands on your chest in prayer position, bend forward a bit and twist your torso to one side. Hold the position and then switch to the other side. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This pose helps improve balance and strengthens your legs and core. Sit sideways on a chair, place one hand on a block for support, and extend the opposite leg upward, holding the foot. Engage your core and maintain balance while looking forward or upward. This stretch enhances leg strength and flexibility, which can contribute to mobility and fitness. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Lotus pose is an excellent seated position that promotes relaxation and deep breathing. Sit on the chair, cross your legs, put your hands on your knees, and close your eyes. This pose reduces stress and increases flexibility in the hips and knees. It also promotes mindfulness, which is great for your overall mental health and weight management. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This pose stretches your side body, stretches your spine, and strengthens your legs. Place one foot forward and the other extended back, resting one hand on the chair and the other hand on the floor. Twist your torso towards the front leg and gaze upward while maintaining balance. This chair yoga pose activates the muscles of your core, which helps with weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
One of the best chair yoga poses for stretching your back and legs is the wide-legged forward bend. It enhances flexibility and blood circulation. Stand with feet wide apart, hinge at the hips, and fold forward, resting your arms and head on a chair for support. Keep your legs strong, back straight, and breathe deeply to relax into the stretch. This pose stretches your hamstrings and spine and enhances flexibility throughout the body, relieving tension in the body. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This pose is beneficial to improve balance, improve leg strength, and widen the hips. Stand sideways with one hand on a chair for support, shift weight onto one leg, and lift the other leg parallel to the floor. Extend the opposite arm upwards, keep your gaze forward or up, engage your core, and hold for balance. Repeat on the other side. This pose engages your core muscles and promotes good posture that is essential for maintaining fitness and preventing weight gain. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock