9 chair yoga poses for weight loss that seniors should try

One of the best chair yoga poses for stretching your back and legs is the wide-legged forward bend. It enhances flexibility and blood circulation. Stand with feet wide apart, hinge at the hips, and fold forward, resting your arms and head on a chair for support. Keep your legs strong, back straight, and breathe deeply to relax into the stretch. This pose stretches your hamstrings and spine and enhances flexibility throughout the body, relieving tension in the body. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock