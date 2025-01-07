7 famous celebs who are battling diabetes
Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide, and many celebrities have openly shared their personal experiences with it. While diabetes cannot be reversed, these 7 stars have managed to maintain their health through disciplined routines and lifestyle changes.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a popular star in the South Indian film industry, revealed in a 2013 interview that she suffers from Type 1 diabetes. This autoimmune condition happens when the body’s immune system attacks the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Despite the challenges, Samantha took control of her health by adopting a balanced routine, which included eating healthy, exercising regularly, and keeping track of her symptoms. In 2022, she shared another health challenge—being diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disease. Nonetheless, she continues to stay active and maintain her health through discipline and determination. Image courtesy: Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Instagram
Sonam Kapoor, known for her roles in films like Neerja and Veere Di Wedding, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 17. Type 1 diabetes is a rare form of the disease that typically develops in children and occurs when the pancreas produces little to no insulin. Despite the diagnosis, Sonam has embraced a healthy lifestyle. She is a fitness enthusiast and makes sure to stay active, eat well, and maintain her overall health. In addition to diabetes, she has also been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) and has worked hard to address her health concerns by making conscious changes to her routine. Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor | Instagram
The iconic Bollywood actress Rekha, known for her timeless beauty and unforgettable roles, has been living with Type 2 diabetes. This occurs when the body does not use insulin properly, leading to high blood sugar levels. Rekha manages her diabetes with a disciplined approach to lifestyle, including regular yoga, meditation, and avoiding unhealthy foods like junk and fried items. Diabetes can be a result of various factors, including genetics, lack of physical activity, and poor diet. Rekha's commitment to staying healthy is a great example of how lifestyle changes can effectively manage the condition. Image courtesy: Manish Malhotra | Instagram
Nick Jonas, the American musician and actor, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the young age of 13. He has been open about his experience with the disease and how he managed it. Nick also keeps an eye on his glucose levels, sticks to a strict diet, and follows a regular workout routine to manage his blood sugar levels. He has said that his diabetes diagnosis motivated him to stay active, eat healthy, and be mindful of his health. Nick’s story is a reminder that with the right lifestyle and mindset, diabetes can be successfully managed. Image courtesy: Nick Jonas | Instagram
Halle Berry, an acclaimed actress and former model, has lived with diabetes since her teenage years. She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 19, and she has since adopted a lifestyle that supports her health. Halle follows a keto diet, which is high in healthy fats, moderate in protein, and low in carbohydrates. This diet has helped her manage her blood sugar levels, maintain her weight, and stay in good shape. Halle also avoids processed sugars and carbohydrates like baked goods and white bread, which can trigger spikes in blood sugar. Image courtesy: Halle Berry | Instagram
Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, known for his award-winning performances in Forrest Gump and Philadelphia, has type 2 diabetes. He announced his diagnosis in 2013, explaining that it was likely a combination of genetics and unhealthy lifestyle choices, including rapid weight fluctuations for film roles. To manage his condition, Hanks focuses on eating healthy, staying active, and regularly monitoring his health. His journey serves as an important reminder of how lifestyle habits can influence the development of diabetes and the importance of staying vigilant about one’s health. Image courtesy: Tom Hanks | Instagram
Fawad Khan, the Pakistani actor famous for his roles in Bollywood films like Khoobsurat and Kapoor and Sons, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 17. His diagnosis led him to make significant changes to his lifestyle, including adopting a diet focused on lean protein, vegetables, and low-fat milk. He also avoids high-glycemic foods that can spike blood sugar levels. Fawad’s disciplined approach to managing his diabetes highlights the importance of nutrition and regular exercise in controlling the condition and maintaining overall well-being. Image courtesy: Fawad Khan | Instagram