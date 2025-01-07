7 famous celebs who are battling diabetes

Sonam Kapoor, known for her roles in films like Neerja and Veere Di Wedding, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 17. Type 1 diabetes is a rare form of the disease that typically develops in children and occurs when the pancreas produces little to no insulin. Despite the diagnosis, Sonam has embraced a healthy lifestyle. She is a fitness enthusiast and makes sure to stay active, eat well, and maintain her overall health. In addition to diabetes, she has also been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) and has worked hard to address her health concerns by making conscious changes to her routine. Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor | Instagram