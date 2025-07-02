Shefali Jariwala Death: 9 celebs who died of a heart attack or cardiac arrest

Actress Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death at 42 from cardiac arrest shocked fans and highlighted the rising number of celebrities lost to heart-related issues. Here are 9 stars who died due to heart attack and cardiac arrest in recent years.
Popularly known as the Kaanta Laga girl, Shefali Jariwala was just 42 when she passed away on June 27, 2025. The actress reportedly died of cardiac arrest. As per reports, she hadtaken anti-ageing drugs on an empty stomach while fasting for a religious puja. This led to a sudden drop in blood pressure, causing her collapse and death. It is important to note that Shefali had no history of heart problems and was known for her healthy lifestyle. Image courtesy: Instagram
Sidharth Shukla, a popular actor and winner of Bigg Boss 13, died on September 2, 2021, at just 40 years old. He suffered a heart attack. Known for his roles in Balika Vadhu and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, his untimely death shocked the nation. Sidharth was considered healthy and fit, making his passing even more tragic. Image courtesy: Instagram
One of the biggest stars in Kannada cinema, Puneeth Rajkumar, died of cardiac arrest on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46. Known for his energetic performances and philanthropic work, he began his acting career as a child artist and was later seen in successful films like Appu, Milana, and Raajakumara. His sudden death caused an outpouring of grief across Karnataka and beyond. Image courtesy: Instagram
KK was one of India’s most loved playback singers. He collapsed after a live concert in Kolkata on May 31, 2022, and was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. The cause was a heart attack, and the medical report confirmed myocardial infarction. He was just 53 and showed no warning signs before his death.
India’s star comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while working out on August 10, 2022. After fighting for life for several weeks, he passed away at the age of 58. Known for making people laugh for decades, he rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and appeared in several Bollywood films. Image courtesy: Instagram
A respected actor, director, and writer, Satish Kaushik died on March 9, 2023, at the age of 66. He suffered a heart attack. Famous for his roles in Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, and Saajan Chale Sasural, he was also known for his work behind the scenes in movies and theater. His death was a great loss to Indian cinema. Image courtesy: Instagram
Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, husband of actress Mandira Bedi, died on June 30, 2021, from cardiac arrest. He was only 49. Raj had directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi KeLaddoo. He and Mandira had been married since 1999. They welcomed their son Vir in 2011, and in 2020, they adopted their daughter Tara, who was four years old at the time. His death left fans and family heartbroken. Image courtesy: Instagram
The television actor Siddhaanth collapsed in a gym during a workout on November 11, 2022. He died from cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Known for shows like Kkusum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he was known to be quite fit. However, sources mentioned that he had been under a lot of stress before his death. Image courtesy: Instagram
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja was only 35 years old when he died of a heart attack on June 7, 2020. The actor had experienced chest pain and collapsed before he could get medicalhelp. He had acted in so many films, and his death left the South Indian film industry and his fans in deep sorrow. Image courtesy: Instagram