Shefali Jariwala Death: 9 celebs who died of a heart attack or cardiac arrest

Popularly known as the Kaanta Laga girl, Shefali Jariwala was just 42 when she passed away on June 27, 2025. The actress reportedly died of cardiac arrest. As per reports, she had taken anti-ageing drugs on an empty stomach while fasting for a religious puja. This led to a sudden drop in blood pressure, causing her collapse and death. It is important to note that Shefali had no history of heart problems and was known for her healthy lifestyle. Image courtesy: Instagram