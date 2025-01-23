7 jaw-dropping celebrity weight loss stories you need to see

Actor Fardeen Khan made headlines with his remarkable weight loss of 18 kg in just six months, a transformation that helped him feel younger and more energised. He focused on a balanced approach that included healthy eating and consistent exercise. Khan's goal was to "feel 25 again," and while he is still on his journey, he has already seen incredible results. His dedication to his fitness regime has earned him praise not just for his weight loss but for his comeback role in Heeramandi as well. Fardeen's journey proves that commitment to one's health can lead to significant, transformative changes. Image courtesy: Instagram | Fardeen Khan