7 jaw-dropping celebrity weight loss stories you need to see

Last year, a bunch of stars took their fitness and health to the next level, and the results are nothing short of jaw-dropping. From shocking transformations to super relatable fitness journeys, these 7 celebs achieve remarkable weight loss!
Ashish Chanchlani, the popular Indian YouTuber, shocked everyone with his jaw-dropping transformation, shedding a massive 40 kilograms in just six months. The 130 kg influencer, who had struggled with his weight for nearly two decades, decided to make a positive change in his life. Chanchlani followed a simple but effective weight loss strategy—maintaining a calorie deficit. He focused on eating less than his body’s energy requirement, which forced his body to burn stored fat. Along with a balanced diet, he emphasized the importance of protein intake for fat loss. His journey has inspired many, proving that sustainable weight loss does not have to be complicated. Image courtesy: Instagram | Ashish Chanchlani
Vidya Balan made waves with her stunning weight loss transformation, which she revealed during the promotions of her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress, who has long been admiredfor her confidence in embracing body diversity, lost 20 kg. Surprisingly, she did not follow a rigid exercise regimen. Instead, she adopted an anti-inflammatory diet, focusing on vegetables like spinach and bottle gourd. Her nutritionist explained that inflammation, rather than fat alone, was contributing to her weight issues. By focusing on healing her body through food, Vidya achieved remarkable results. Image courtesy: Instagram | Vidya Balan
Actor Ram Kapoor’s weight loss journey has been nothing short of inspiring. At 51, he revealed that he had lost an impressive 55 kilograms without the help of surgery or medication. Once weighing 140 kg, Kapoor now weighs 85 kg thanks to a combination of intermittent fasting, cardio, and strength training. His routine includes eating twice a day and adhering to an 8-hour eating window, from 10:30 AM to 6:30 PM. The actor also committed to 45 minutes each of cardio and strength training every day. Kapoor’s transformation has shown that consistency and discipline can lead to significant and lasting results. Image courtesy: Instagram | Ram Kapoor
Known for her stunning looks and talent, Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without stepping foot into a gym. Instead, the actor and model followed a simple diet plan, focusing on home-cooked meals. She also practiced Pilates twice a week. Unlike many extreme diets, Himanshi did not cut out her favourite foods. She believed in the importance of balance, eating everything from ghee to parathas in moderation. Himanshi’s message resonates with many who aim to lose weight without resorting to unhealthy crash diets or extreme measures. Image courtesy: Instagram | Himanshi Khurana
Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is another celebrity who stunned fans with a 23 kg weight loss. The secret to his success? A strict zero-sugar diet. Orry eliminated sugary foods from his meals, believing that sugar was responsible for his weight gain. Sugar causes blood sugar spikes, which can lead to fat storage, especially in the abdominal area. Orry’s daily routine starts with a nutritious egg white omelet, and he occasionally skips meals, allowing his body to maintain a calorie deficit. His weight loss highlights the importance of cutting out empty-calorie foods for lasting results. Image courtesy: Instagram | Orry
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s weight loss journey sparked a lot of speculation, with some fans wondering if he was using the medication Ozempic. However, Johar denied using this weight loss injection, attributing his success to a healthier diet and lifestyle changes. The filmmaker’s transformation shows that with the right balance of nutrition and exercise, one can achieve significant weight loss without resorting to medications or shortcuts. Johar’s journey has motivated others to make sustainable changes for long-term health. Image courtesy: Instagram | Karan Johar
Actor Fardeen Khan made headlines with his remarkable weight loss of 18 kg in just six months, a transformation that helped him feel younger and more energised. He focused on a balanced approach that included healthy eating and consistent exercise. Khan's goal was to "feel 25 again," and while he is still on his journey, he has already seen incredible results. His dedication to his fitness regime has earned him praise not just for his weight loss but for his comeback role in Heeramandi as well. Fardeen's journey proves that commitment to one's health can lead to significant, transformative changes. Image courtesy: Instagram | Fardeen Khan