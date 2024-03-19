7 weight loss transformations of celebrities that will shock you!

Randeep Hooda to Shehnaaz Gill, here are 7 celebrities who underwent weight loss transformations that will shock you.While losing and maintaining a healthy weight is beneficial to lead a healthy life, drastic weight loss can affect your health adversely.
Known for his dedication to his work, Randeep Hooda stunned the audience once again by sharing a mirror selfie in which he can be seen standing shirtless, showcasing his remarkableweight loss transformation. A day ago, Savarkar's grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, revealed that Hooda shed an impressive 30 kilograms to look like the freedom fighter during his days in Andaman jail for the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. This is not the first time he has undergone a drastic weight loss transformation. For Sarbjit, Randeep had managed to lose as much as 18 kilograms in just 28 days. Image courtesy: Instagram
Actress Mona Singh is renowned for her iconic portrayal of Jassi in "Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi.” Currently, she is appearing in roles across various OTT and web series. The actress recently made headlines for her dramatic weight loss transformation and revealed that she lost 15kg unexpectedly. While the reason behind her transformation has not been revealed yet, Mona hinted at an upcoming role that required her to undergo significant physical changes. Image courtesy:
Prithviraj Sukumaran, an accomplished Indian actor, playback singer, and producer, is no stranger to undergoing physical transformations. He has done the same for yet another rolein his next release, Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), a highly anticipated film. Prithviraj underwent a remarkable weight loss of over 30 kilograms to portray the character Najeeb. However, he mentioned that he went through a very unhealthy diet that included longer periods of fasting. In an interview, he also stated, "There is no healthy way to lose 30 kilos and advised against following such a drastic change unless clinically necessary.” Image courtesy:
We all want to achieve a figure akin to that of top models but it is not that easy. When a person loses significant weight, people notice and talk about how this change takes place. A similar thing happened in 2008 when Kareena Kapoor Khan lost weight to have a zero-size figure before the release of ‘Tashan.’ While the rumours were that Kareena Kapoor, aka Bebo, had followed some unhealthy routines to get the desired figure, she claimed she did yoga and ate right to gain the figure. Starting at 68 kilograms, she successfully slimmed down to 48 kilograms. Image courtesy:
Aamir Khan is renowned for his commitment to perfection in every role and completely transforming himself for his films. In ‘Dangal', he portrayed the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat for which he underwent a significant physical transformation by gaining weight to portray the older Phogat and subsequently shedding it to portray the younger version. Reports indicate that he transitioned from 68 kilograms to 96 kilograms and then back to 70 kilograms within five months. Despite impressing audiences with his drastic transformation, Aamir acknowledged that it was not healthy. Image courtesy:
One of the most popular celebrities today, Shehnaaz Gill, gained fame through her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. Renowned for her lively persona and captivating charm, the 28-year-oldstar garnered attention for her notable weight loss journey as well. Shedding an impressive 12 kilograms in less than six months, the singer and actor attribute her weight loss success to practicing portion control. Image courtesy:
Rajkummar Rao's performance in the survival thriller 'Trapped' showcased his commitment to his role and his willingness to push boundaries as an actor. The film delves into a character trapped inside a Mumbai high-rise building, battling for survival within his apartment. In preparation for the role, Rao underwent a dramatic physical transformation, shedding 7 kilograms in just 22 days by sustaining himself on a diet consisting solely of a single carrot and coffee each day, to look malnourished for his role. Image courtesy: