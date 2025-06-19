9 calorie-burning pool exercises that aren’t just swimming
Trying to get fit without breaking a sweat? Pool exercises, also known as water workouts, are a fantastic way to burn calories while having fun. So, give these 9 fun pool exercises a shot.
Walk in water
One of the easiest pool exercises is walking in water. All you have to do is walk from one side of the pool to the other in waist- or chest-deep water. It sounds simple, but because water creates resistance, your muscles work harder than they would on land. This helps tone your legs, core, and even your arms if you swing them while walking. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Flutter kicking
The next pool exercise is flutter kicking, which is perfect for working your lower body. Hold on to the edge of the pool or use a kickboard, then kick your legs quickly and lightly in the water. This move targets your thighs and glutes, and can really improve your heart rate and support calorie burn. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Bicycle kicks
Bicycle kicks are one of the most beneficial pool exercises for targeting core strength and flexibility. You can do this by holding on to the edge of the pool or using a pool noodle under your arms for support. Then, move your legs in a cycling motion, just like you are riding a bike underwater. This helps strengthen your abs, thighs, and calves. It also helps you burn more calories. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Jumping jacks
Another great calorie-burning pool exercise is jumping jacks. Stand in chest-deep water and perform jumping jacks as you normally would, arms and legs moving out and in. The water adds resistance and reduces pressure from your joint, making it great for improving heart health, muscle strength, and flexibility. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Pool planks
Pool planks are a great way to work your core. Grab a pool noodle and hold it in front of you with both hands, then lean your body forward so you are floating in a straight line with your legs extended behind you. Try to hold this plank position for 30 seconds or more. You will feel your abs tighten, and your shoulders and arms are getting engaged. This will increase calorie burn. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Water pushups
Yes, not just against the wall, but you also do pushups in the pool water as well. To perform it, place your hands shoulder-width apart on the edge of the pool, then lower your chest toward the wall and push back up. These pushups strengthen your chest, arms, and shoulders and are easier on your wrists and elbows. The resistance of water can lead to higher calorie burn. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
High knee lift extensions
While this is a warm-up exercise, when performed in the pool, it targets glute, hamstring, and calf muscles. Stand in the water, lift one knee as high as you can toward your chest, then extend your leg straight out in front of you before lowering it back down. Alternate legs and repeat. This move works your thighs, hips, and lower abs, and it also improves your balance. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Side steps
Another great exercise is side steps. Simply step sideways across the pool, then go back the other direction. You can speed it up or add arm movements for more intensity. This targets the inner and outer thighs and helps with coordination. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Treading water
This is a classic pool exercise that gives you a full-body workout. Move your arms and legs constantly to stay afloat in the deep end of the pool. The harder you work, the more calories you will burn. It strengthens your legs, arms, and core while boosting your endurance. Try treading for one to two minutes at a time, then rest and repeat. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock