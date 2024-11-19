Air pollution: 6 benefits of breathing exercises for lungs

Breathing exercises involve taking slow, deep breaths to improve lung function and promote relaxation. The process typically includes inhaling deeply through the nose, holding the breath for a few seconds, and exhaling slowly through the mouth or nose. This rhythmic pattern helps increase oxygen intake, reduce stress, and improve overall respiratory health. They can be done anywhere and at any time, making them a great tool for relaxation and boosting energy. Practicing breathing exercises can be especially helpful in dealing with air pollution, which can take a toll on your lung health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock