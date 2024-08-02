8 heartfelt photos of celebrities who normalised breastfeeding

Breastfeeding, a profound expression of maternal love, has long been shrouded in stigma and taboo. However, these 9 courageous celebrities are challenging these outdated views by sharing their personal breastfeeding journeys and even showcasing their breastfeeding moments to the world.
Breastfeeding is crucial for the health of your baby and for strengthening the bond between mother and child. For infants, it provides essential nutrients, strengthens the immune system, and promotes healthy growth, while reducing the risk of infections and chronic conditions. For mothers, breastfeeding aids in quicker postpartum recovery, helps manage weight, and lowers the risk of certain cancers. Despite its importance, breastfeeding in public still has a stigma attached to it. Thankfully, this notion is changing as celebrity moms like Neha Dhupia, Evelyn Sharma, Miranda Kerr, etc. are openly sharing their breastfeeding journeys. By breaking the silence, they help normalise and honor the nurturing bond between mother and child, inspiring others to embrace breastfeeding as well. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Neha Dhupia, a proud mother of two, has been a passionate advocate for breastfeeding since welcoming her daughter Mehr in 2018. After the birth of her son, Guriq, Neha shared photos of her breastfeeding journey to promote awareness and normalise the practice. Neha firmly believes that breastfeeding should not be sexualised and that open conversations are key to changing perceptions. To further this cause, she launched the 'Freedom To Feed' campaign, aiming to dismantle stigma and encourage a supportive environment for nursing mothers. Image courtesy: Neha Dhupia | Instagram
Lisa Haydon, a proud mother of three, has been open about talking about motherhood and breastfeeding. During World Breastfeeding Week in 2017, she took to Instagram to share her positive experience with breastfeeding and said that it helped her get back into shape after giving birth to the baby. “Breastfeeding is a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child, plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk,” Lisa shared. She even posted photos of herself nursing her daughter, despite facing online trolling. Lisa even admitted feeling uncomfortable at times but never ashamed, firmly believing that breastfeeding is a natural and essential part of motherhood. Image courtesy: Lisa Haydon | Instagram
Evelyn Sharma, best known for her roles in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Yaariyan, embraced motherhood with the arrival of her daughter Ava in November 2021. On Christmas Eve, she shared a heartwarming image of herself breastfeeding, captioning it, “My Christmas this year is milk for Ava and cookies for me.” This candid moment marked Evelyn's first public discussion on breastfeeding, breaking the taboo around it. Evelyn has spoken about the trolling that often comes with breastfeeding images, stating, “Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?" Image courtesy: Evelyn Sharma | Instagram
Chrissy Teigen, the American model and TV personality, has been open about her breastfeeding journey as a mom of three. At 37, Chrissy expresses how lucky she feels every time shebreastfeeds her children. “I love pumping and making as much milk as I can,” she says. Alongside the joy of nursing, Chrissy has shared her unique experiences, including taking supplements and undergoing two breast augmentations. She even has had a nipple reconstruction but she is amazed that she can still produce milk. Chrissy frequently posts candid photos of herself pumping and breastfeeding, aiming to normalise and celebrate breastfeeding as a natural part of motherhood. Image courtesy: Chrissy Teigen | Instagram
Kalki Koechlin has been a candid voice on the challenges of motherhood, addressing issues like "mom guilt" and "sleep deprivation." Her graphic book, Elephant in the Womb, reflectsher journey through motherhood. Kalki has also shared her breastfeeding struggles, including the struggle with blocked nipples that left her feeling like one breast was the size of a football. She admitted feeling scared and overwhelmed, highlighting the importance of speaking openly about breastfeeding challenges. Kalki emphasises that both mother and baby need to find their comfort zones during this early and transformative period. Image courtesy: Kalki Koechlin | Instagram
Some people see breastfeeding as normal but oppose the idea of doing so in public. To challenge this notion, Halsey, the Without You singer, once shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her 2-week-old son, Ender, during an outing. “#Worldbreastfeedingweek we arrived just in time!” Halsey used the moment to highlight the ongoing stigma around breastfeeding and bodies, expressing her hope that such images can pave the way for greater acceptance. This is not the only time when she got vocal about breastfeeding, she has shared her journey on social media, promoting a more inclusive view of motherhood. Image courtesy: Halsey | Instagram
TV actress Shikha Singh views breastfeeding as a precious gift for both mother and baby and refers to it as "liquid gold." She feels lucky to be able to breastfeed her daughter andis committed to doing so as long as she can, ensuring her child receives the best possible nutrition. Shikha is passionate about normalising breastfeeding and addressing societal double standards. Reflecting on these issues, she shared, “We live in a society where a mother gets less criticism for giving her toddler a coke than for breastfeeding her child. I am working to change that in my lifetime.” Image courtesy: Shikha Singh | Instagram
Sameera Reddy, known for her roles in Maine Tujhe Dil Diya and De Dana Dan, talks openly about topics like motherhood, mental health, and body image on social media. She even shares her breastfeeding journey, embracing its challenges with honesty. In one of her posts, Sameera shared wrote, “Don’t feel awkward, use a feeding cape and just be comfortable. I’ve fed in restaurants, cars, parks, friends' houses, etc. I don’t give a damn because I want to be active and I want to have a life. Also, I don’t make it a big deal in my head and that’s the trick to keep going with breastfeeding your baby." Image courtesy: Sameera Reddy | Instagram