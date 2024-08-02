8 heartfelt photos of celebrities who normalised breastfeeding

Evelyn Sharma, best known for her roles in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Yaariyan, embraced motherhood with the arrival of her daughter Ava in November 2021. On Christmas Eve, she sh ared a heartwarming image of herself breastfeeding, captioning it, “My Christmas this year is milk for Ava and cookies for me.” This candid moment marked Evelyn's first public discussion on breastfeeding, breaking the taboo around it. Evelyn has spoken about the trolling that often comes with breastfeeding images, stating, “Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?" Image courtesy: Evelyn Sharma | Instagram